A Month of Honor: Recognizing the Service and Sacrifice of U.S. Military Personnel

This month, Baltimore and all of America celebrate National Military Appreciation Month, honoring the service and sacrifices of current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Over 21,000 people served in the military in Baltimore, while Maryland currently has close to 40,000 active staff members serving across the U.S. Military branches.

Throughout this month, communities across the country will hold events, parades, ceremonies, and educational initiatives to promote awareness and recognition of military contributions. Today, despite developments in medical care for veterans and benefits granted under the PACT Act, those who serve and those who served in the military have a higher incidence of cancer, respiratory diseases, neurological disorders, and mental health conditions.

Military service thus takes a significant toll on people’s health, as working in unimaginable stress conditions and being exposed almost daily to toxic chemicals may lead to long-term physical and psychological harm. Prolonged exposure to burn pits, industrial solvents, depleted uranium, and other hazardous particulate matter, such as asbestos, can result in chronic conditions that often manifest years after active duty ends. The National Military Appreciation Month could and should be a platform for fostering awareness and dialogue about the experiences and challenges of military members, veterans, and their families with toxic exposure.