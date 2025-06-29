God, Israel, Iran, Russia: The Ezekiel 38 War

As I sit down to write this column, it is 8:30 a.m. in the Eastern United States, 3:30 p.m. in Jerusalem and Moscow, and 4:00 p.m. in Tehran. Iran announced yesterday that the Iranian foreign minister would meet with Russian officials in Moscow today (Monday). Given that it is currently mid-afternoon in Moscow, we must assume that the meeting is either ongoing or has already concluded. The world may be witnessing the beginning stages of a major biblical prophecy coming to pass.

Three major battles are yet unfulfilled in the Bible. The famous one, Armageddon, we know where it falls into the sequence of future events. The Battle of Armageddon occurs at the end of the seven-year Tribulation period. The tribulation period begins with the signing of a treaty between the Antichrist and “many” concerning the nation of Israel (Daniel 9:27). Therefore, since the tribulation period has not started, Armageddon won’t be happening anytime soon, at least not in the next seven years.

The other two, the battles of Psalm 83 and Ezekiel 38, are more of a mystery because we do not know where they fall in the sequence of events. Before the tribulation, during the tribulation, or after the millennium, we don’t know. Every prophecy teacher has their own opinion on where they take place. Still, the Bible does not specify this as it does with the battle of Armageddon.

Russia and Iran are both mentioned in Ezekiel 38, and, with the events over the weekend and the emergency meeting between Russian and Iranian government officials today. One has to wonder: Is Ezekiel 38 coming sooner rather than later?

Ezekiel 38 is an invasion of Israel. The invaders are (Biblical names in parentheses when different from today): Russia (Magog), Iran (Persia), Ethiopia, Libya, Ukraine (Gomer), Turkey (Togarmah), and unnamed “many people with thee.”

With Russia currently at war with Ukraine, it’s doubtful this invasion will take place within the next two weeks. This future alliance that includes both Ukraine and Russia may tell us something about the current Russian/Ukraine conflict: either Russia takes over the Ukraine or, at some time after the war’s end, Ukraine’s government takes a more pro-Russia or anti-Israel stance. Therefore, either a Russian victory or regime change is coming for Ukraine.

Another problem with Ezekiel 38 happening soon is the state of mind of Israel. Israel has been under attack by neighbors who seek her destruction (Psalm 83:1-8) since her rebirth in 1948. They have never felt at ease. Israel has never been able to take a sigh of relief. However, the invaders of Ezekiel 38 see a country that feels it is finally safe (Ezekiel 38:11).

Hamas is nearly completely defeated, Hezbollah has backed off in recent weeks, and now Iran’s nuclear capability is down to zero. Suppose Iran continues to put up a fight. In that case, it is reasonable to think that her air force and missile launching capabilities could be nonexistent within the next few weeks. Will Israel finally find rest, setting the stage for Ezekiel’s biblical battle?

What about the United States and other Western powers? Will they help Israel when this massive army comes over the mountains? The answer is no; they will not help.

Ezekiel 38:13 mentions, “Tarshish, with all the young lions thereof.” Tarshish, in the Bible, is a reference to the maritime trade with Western Mediterranean and Western European nations. The identity of the “young lions” is a matter of debate. Still, many believe this to be the only mention of the United States in the Bible. They reached that conclusion because the United States won its independence from Great Britain. On England’s crest is a lion. Therefore, the individual states are lions. An offspring of England, much younger than the mother country, we are consequently the “young lions.” Whether you agree with that interpretation or not (I have my doubts), verse thirteen does explain that those listed in the verse attempt to negotiate a way to keep the invasion from happening but to no avail.

The current administration has expressed reluctance to put boots on the ground in the Middle East or get into a shooting war with Russia. Iran knows this. Additionally, American administrations change every four to eight years, with the current administration’s term limit set to end in January 2029. Some American administrations are more pro-Israel than others. Still, it is improbable that any American President would put soldiers in Israel to fight Russia.

The next few weeks will determine where we stand with Ezekiel 38:11: how safe Israel feels, and the outcome of the Ukraine war will give us a huge clue on how the Ezekiel 38 alliance is forming.

The meeting in Moscow today, June 23, 2025, must include the Iranian question: “How can you help us?” Both Russia and Iran are smart; they know they must not move till the time is right. Ezekiel 38 is not upon us, but it is closer now than ever before.

What is the outcome of the Ezekiel 38 battle? God intervenes. There is a massive earthquake, mountains will crumble, fire will fall from heaven, and in the confusion, the invading armies will begin to kill each other. When it is all said and done, only sixteen percent of the attacking horde will survive. They will fall in the mountains and the open fields of Israel (Ezekiel 38:14-39:7).