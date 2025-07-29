Pets of the Week!

This week’s featured pets are full of personality and ready to steal your heart—and the best part? Their adoption fees are waived through Sunday!

Indigo is a 4-month-old bunny with soft fur, big curious eyes, and a whole lot of love to give. He’s neutered, microchipped, and growing fast—just waiting for someone to help him blossom into the perfect companion.

Odin is a tall, goofy 5-year-old with a love for squeaky toys, backyard zoomies, and cheese. He’s smart, silly, and ready to be your big-hearted, tail-wagging best friend.

Feel free to share and help these cuties find their forever homes. Thank you for your support!

Upcoming Events & Adoption Specials

MEGA ADOPTION EVENT – This Saturday!

Join us Saturday, August 2nd from 9AM–1PM at East Point Mall (7839 East Point Mall, in the old Value City Furniture space) for a Mega Adoption Event with waived adoption fees!

We’ll be there alongside our friends at:

BARCS

Maryland SPCA

Baltimore County Animal Services

The Humane Society of Harford County

We can’t wait to see how many amazing animals find loving homes.

Clear the Shelters & Maryland 3000

We’re teaming up with shelters across the state and nation for two powerful adoption campaigns this August:

Clear the Shelters is a national effort to find loving homes for shelter animals.

is a national effort to find loving homes for shelter animals. Maryland 3000 is a statewide challenge to adopt out 3,000 pets across participating shelters.

All dog and cat adoption fees are waived all month at our shelter as part of these efforts! Visit Maryland 3000 and Clear the Shelters for full details, and help us spread the word!

DogFest presented by Best Friends Fur Ever

Vendor and sponsor spots are open for DogFest, our biggest event of the year! With games, contests, pet-friendly fun, and more, this is a tail-wagging good time for the whole family.

Vendors: Grab early bird pricing while it lasts!

Grab early bird pricing while it lasts! Sponsors: Reach 1,000+ pet lovers and show your support.

Get involved at DogFest.org

Come Visit Us!

We’re open today from 12–4PM and Tuesday–Sunday from 12–5PM. Stop in and meet your next best friend.

Have a great week!