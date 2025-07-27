John describes Jesus as the light of the world (John 1:1-14). Twice, Jesus says, “I am the light of the world” (John 8:12, 9:5). Jesus also calls us, “the light of the world.”

No Christian would argue that we derive our light, or our ability to be the light, from Jesus. But what does it mean to be the light?

Jesus tells us we are the light in the Sermon on the Mount. It is only three verses. Let us look at each verse one at a time.

Matthew 5:14, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.”

The first example of our light is that it cannot be hid. It is amazing how many Christians hide their light. They refuse to say anything about the Lord in conversation with others because they don’t want to face ridicule or offend someone else. Instead of choosing what the Lord likes, Christians will go along with the world and enjoy entertainment that includes nudity, foul language, sorcery, and other things God says we should stay away from. There are numerous ways that someone can hide their light.

If a Christian’s light cannot be hidden and they choose to hide it, can we still say that they are a Christian? Is salvation the issue?

Works do not save us; we are saved by grace through faith. This shining light, this city on a hill, is not how we acquire salvation; the light is a result of salvation. If the light is not there, can we say salvation is there?

Moving on.

Matthew 5:15, “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.”

Here we see that the one providing the light wants the light to shine. God has made us the light of the world because He wants us to be the light of the world. God wants all to come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9). The way people come to saving faith is through the Word of God. Romans 10:17, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

For them to hear the word, someone must tell it to them (Romans 10:14-15). Therefore, part of being the light is spreading the gospel; telling people about Christ’s death on the cross.

Therefore, it is essential to have a good Christian testimony. Not hiding our light, but showing the world we stand with and for Christ. If the world does not see a difference between us and them, then why should they think Christ will make a difference in theirs?

Also, notice from this verse that the light “giveth light unto all that are in the house.” Our Christian light should influence everyone around us.

The last verse in Jesus’ “ye are the light of the world” passage is verse 16. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

Christians are often the first noticeable glimpse of God for most people. When they see you, do they see Him? We are not to do things for applause, or because of pride. We need to acknowledge Christ in all we do. When we do receive applause, accept the cheers with humility and direct the glory to God.

Christian, how’s your light shining?