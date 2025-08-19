Survey: Virginia Is America’s Most Religious State
Maryland Ranks 24th Overall
With 44% of adults in the U.S. reporting that they pray at least daily, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Faith & Religious Support and the Most Religious States in 2025.
To highlight the states that care the most about religion and the ones where it is less important, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of faith & religious support charities per capita to the share of people who pray at least daily to the number of religion-related careers per capita.
Most Religious States
1. Virginia
2. Tennessee
3. Alabama
4. South Carolina
5. Texas
6. North Carolina
7. Mississippi
8. Indiana
9. Georgia
10. Pennsylvania
Least Religious States
41. Oregon
42. Delaware
43. Rhode Island
44. Alaska
45. Massachusetts
46. Wyoming
47. Nevada
48. Vermont
49. Maine
50. New Hampshire
Key Stats
Mississippi has the highest share of adults who are very religious – 3.8 times higher than New Hampshire and Vermont, which have the lowest share.
Mississippi has the highest share of people who pray at least daily – 2.8 times higher than Vermont, which has the lowest share.
North Carolina has the most religious establishments per capita – 12.7 times more than Utah, which has the fewest establishments.
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://smilehub.org/blog/most-religious-states/142