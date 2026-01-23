Lisa Mychols: The High Frequencies screenshot 2

Girl In Trouble

The High Frequencies

In the girl we used to know
Half content, hard to know
Quiet thoughts in all directions

Always tryin’ to do what’s right
Strike a chord, sing in time
Counting every beat as it chases through

Feel life bringing half a girl inside
Feel how every promise is denied
Leading half a step behind
Revealing half a light that shines
Revealing half the story half the ending

As a GIRL IN TROUBLE
What let the spark out?
A GIRL IN TROUBLE
Can’t seem to break out
A GIRL IN TROUBLE
Half into burn out
The GIRL IN TROUBLE
How will you turn out?
I said no no no baby, no

Outside the world is breaking down
Heavy heights incessant sounds
Nothing clear becomes contagious

Every blame taken on
Keeps the victim going strong
Creating thoughtless pages in darker themes

When thoughts show the mind has multiplied
Wrapped up and the thinker feels confined
Falling half a step behind
To living half the light that shines
Repeating half the story, half the ending

CHORUS

LEAD

Feel life in a present state of time
When aligned comes to shift the paradigm
Get another chance to shine
Leaving once upon behind
Allowing every story, any ending

CHORUS

Who let the spark out
Fed up from burnout
What was the turnout
Leading the way out

There’s gonna be no more GIRL IN TROUBLE
No! Oh! Cuz; that was yesterday, yeah!

 

 

Girl In Trouble and other cuts by The High Frequencies are available at Bandcamp

