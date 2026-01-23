Girl In Trouble
In the girl we used to know
Half content, hard to know
Quiet thoughts in all directions
Always tryin’ to do what’s right
Strike a chord, sing in time
Counting every beat as it chases through
Feel life bringing half a girl inside
Feel how every promise is denied
Leading half a step behind
Revealing half a light that shines
Revealing half the story half the ending
As a GIRL IN TROUBLE
What let the spark out?
A GIRL IN TROUBLE
Can’t seem to break out
A GIRL IN TROUBLE
Half into burn out
The GIRL IN TROUBLE
How will you turn out?
I said no no no baby, no
Outside the world is breaking down
Heavy heights incessant sounds
Nothing clear becomes contagious
Every blame taken on
Keeps the victim going strong
Creating thoughtless pages in darker themes
When thoughts show the mind has multiplied
Wrapped up and the thinker feels confined
Falling half a step behind
To living half the light that shines
Repeating half the story, half the ending
CHORUS
LEAD
Feel life in a present state of time
When aligned comes to shift the paradigm
Get another chance to shine
Leaving once upon behind
Allowing every story, any ending
CHORUS
Who let the spark out
Fed up from burnout
What was the turnout
Leading the way out
There’s gonna be no more GIRL IN TROUBLE
No! Oh! Cuz; that was yesterday, yeah!
Hailing from Richmond, VA, The High Frequencies deliver a fresh jolt of energy to the modern rock landscape while channeling the timeless spirit of power pop. Fronting the band is the “Queen of Power Pop” Lisa Mychols— renowned for her signature vocals and acclaimed work with The Wondermints, The Masticators, and The Checkered Hearts. Beyond her band projects, Lisa has recorded hundreds of lead vocal tracks, crafted rich sound textures, and created background harmonies for artists across the industry She’s joined by Tom Richards, Scott Richards, and Ricky Tubb of The Waking Hours, the Richmond band that released a record on Social Distortion’s Timebomb Records and earned a reputation for their hookheavy sound and electrifying live shows. Spotify describes the band’s sound as: “The High Frequencies rip through the speakers with a jolt of power pop urgency and razor-sharp hooks. Blending Cheap Trick’s swagger, The Jam’s streetwise grit, and Blondie’s punk-tinged cool with the catchy, unapologetic bite of early No Doubt, their sound is both nostalgic and defiantly fresh. Loud guitars, punchy rhythms, and fearless vocals deliver a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart of modern rock.” CultureSonar praised their cover of “Modern Love” from the JEM Records Celebrates David Bowie compilation, noting, “The High Frequencies, featuring the wonderful Lisa Mychols, deliver a vibrant rendition that fully embraces the song’s 80s-era origins.” Girl In Trouble and other cuts by The High Frequencies are available at Bandcamp