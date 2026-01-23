In the girl we used to know

Half content, hard to know

Quiet thoughts in all directions

Always tryin’ to do what’s right

Strike a chord, sing in time

Counting every beat as it chases through

Feel life bringing half a girl inside

Feel how every promise is denied

Leading half a step behind

Revealing half a light that shines

Revealing half the story half the ending

As a GIRL IN TROUBLE

What let the spark out?

A GIRL IN TROUBLE

Can’t seem to break out

A GIRL IN TROUBLE

Half into burn out

The GIRL IN TROUBLE

How will you turn out?

I said no no no baby, no

Outside the world is breaking down

Heavy heights incessant sounds

Nothing clear becomes contagious

Every blame taken on

Keeps the victim going strong

Creating thoughtless pages in darker themes

When thoughts show the mind has multiplied

Wrapped up and the thinker feels confined

Falling half a step behind

To living half the light that shines

Repeating half the story, half the ending

CHORUS

LEAD

Feel life in a present state of time

When aligned comes to shift the paradigm

Get another chance to shine

Leaving once upon behind

Allowing every story, any ending

CHORUS

Who let the spark out

Fed up from burnout

What was the turnout

Leading the way out

There’s gonna be no more GIRL IN TROUBLE

No! Oh! Cuz; that was yesterday, yeah!

Girl In Trouble and other cuts by The High Frequencies are available at Bandcamp