Iwo Jima: Ensuring America Never Forgets

Iwo Jima Association of America (IJAA) to host Commemoration Reunion in Arlington

Washington, DC — As Americans begin celebrating our Nation’s 250th year of independence and liberty, it is imperative that we keep in mind the history and legacy of our country and prices paid by our past generations for the freedom and democracy we enjoy today — privileges that should never be taken for granted.

To that end, nothing signifies these costs and sacrifices more than the iconic, hand-fought, bloody Battle for Iwo Jima during World War II in the Pacific. On that Japanese held island in early 1945, so many of our Nation’s heroes paid the price, for some, the ultimate price. It is vital that we never forget those sacrifices as we commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Battle for Iwo Jima.

Accordingly, the Iwo Jima Association of America (IJAA) is proud to announce that it will host a commemoration of the iconic Battle for Iwo Jima at a reunion of veterans on February 19-22, 2026, at the Hilton Arlington National Landing Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

American and Japanese patriots of the historic conflict, who fought for their respective countries — many paying the ultimate sacrifice — will be honored and remembered. It is a mission of the IJAA to ensure that gatherings such as this serve to continue the reconciliation process and strengthen the bond between the United States and Japan.

The IJAA solicits your support and hopes that you will join us at the 81 st anniversary of the Battle for Iwo Jima, fought in February of 1945. Scheduled events during the first of the three-day reunion (20th ) will include a tour of the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico, VA and a wreath laying ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial near the Arlington National Cemetery, followed by the commencement of an educational symposium at the hotel, highlighting a special program called “Legacy of Heroes.”

Saturday events (21 st ) include the resumption of the educational symposium at the hotel, focusing on the Pacific Island Campaigns, with special emphasis on operations to seize Iwo Jima for its vital airfields. Additionally, several military historians will discuss the War in the Pacific, with attention paid to strategic objectives, from both American and Japanese perspectives, plus a continuation of the “Legacy of Heroes”. A Memorial Gala will be held that evening, with Iwo Jima and Pacific Island veterans as our special guests and the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric Smith, who will be our Guest of Honor. Other guests will include active duty and retired military personnel, civilian defense dignitaries, corporate executives, Gold Star families, and a delegation from the Embassy of Japan.

One of the highlights of the evening’s festivities will be the presentation of the CWO Hershel (‘Woody’) Williams ‘Spirit Award’, given each year to a person, company, or group that strives to support our military and veterans through their philanthropic efforts. And, of course, for our attendees’ entertainment, we are pleased that this memorial event will feature the renowned Radio King Orchestra.

For questions regarding the media coverage of these events, contact IJAA’s Communication Director, Fred (‘Flash’) Lash at 703-304-7665 or send an email to him at [email protected]. If you would like to register to attend any of the events, contact Art Sifuentes at either 703-212-8128 or [email protected]. The IJAA office may be reached by calling 571-569-4522 or 703-212-8128.