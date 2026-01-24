(Screenshot)

“Rigged process”: Freedom Caucus condemns Moore-backed congressional gerrymander

Press Release

January 23, 2026

Annapolis, MD—Much like Governor Moore’s sham redistricting commission, a bill to gerrymander Maryland’s congressional districts is being rammed through the House of Delegates, breaking long-established rules of the Rules Committee, even while the state prepares for a dangerous winter storm.

Today on the House floor, Members of the Freedom Caucus asked how citizens can provide public testimony, as it was due yesterday. The Speaker changed the rules to allow the public to provide testimony online through the weekend.

“No Kings? Gov. Wes Moore is ramming through an unconstitutional congressional map to eliminate all Republican representation in D.C.,” said Vice Chair Delegate Kathy Szeliga. “This is a rigged process.”

“The legislative session began less than two weeks ago with empty promises to hear every voice. They even launched a rural caucus to prove it. Yet, here we are, and Wes Moore’s Annapolis Democrats are already working to disenfranchise the largest rural areas in the state. More lies from a governor who serves DC Democrats, not Maryland citizens,” said Freedom Caucus Chair, Delegate Matt Morgan.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus urges all Marylanders who oppose this charade to sign up to testify in opposition to House Bill 488 over the weekend and appear in large numbers at the virtual hearing on Monday at 1:00 PM.

Del. Matt Morgan
District 29A
St. Mary’s County
Chair

Del. Kathy Szeliga
District 7A
Baltimore County
Vice Chair

Del. Ryan Nawrocki
District 7A
Baltimore County
Whip

Del. Lauren Arikan
District 7B
Harford County

Del. Brian Chisholm
District 31
Anne Arundel County

Del. Mark Fisher
District 27C
Calvert County

Del. Robin Grammer
District 6
Baltimore County

One thought on ““Rigged process”: Freedom Caucus condemns Moore-backed congressional gerrymander

  • Sharon Hancock
    January 24, 2026 at 4:36 PM
    This is bullshit! Maryland Republicans have no voice at all! Gerrymandered to death!

