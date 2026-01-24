“Rigged process”: Freedom Caucus condemns Moore-backed congressional gerrymander

January 23, 2026

For Immediate Release

Contact: Del. Matt Morgan

[email protected]

(240) 466-6083

Annapolis, MD—Much like Governor Moore’s sham redistricting commission, a bill to gerrymander Maryland’s congressional districts is being rammed through the House of Delegates, breaking long-established rules of the Rules Committee, even while the state prepares for a dangerous winter storm.

Today on the House floor, Members of the Freedom Caucus asked how citizens can provide public testimony, as it was due yesterday. The Speaker changed the rules to allow the public to provide testimony online through the weekend.

“No Kings? Gov. Wes Moore is ramming through an unconstitutional congressional map to eliminate all Republican representation in D.C.,” said Vice Chair Delegate Kathy Szeliga. “This is a rigged process.”

“The legislative session began less than two weeks ago with empty promises to hear every voice. They even launched a rural caucus to prove it. Yet, here we are, and Wes Moore’s Annapolis Democrats are already working to disenfranchise the largest rural areas in the state. More lies from a governor who serves DC Democrats, not Maryland citizens,” said Freedom Caucus Chair, Delegate Matt Morgan.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus urges all Marylanders who oppose this charade to sign up to testify in opposition to House Bill 488 over the weekend and appear in large numbers at the virtual hearing on Monday at 1:00 PM.

Del. Matt Morgan

District 29A

St. Mary’s County

Chair

Del. Kathy Szeliga

District 7A

Baltimore County

Vice Chair

Del. Ryan Nawrocki

District 7A

Baltimore County

Whip

Del. Lauren Arikan

District 7B

Harford County

Del. Brian Chisholm

District 31

Anne Arundel County

Del. Mark Fisher

District 27C

Calvert County

Del. Robin Grammer

District 6

Baltimore County