The Acceleration Of Ezekiel 38

Since Israel became a nation again in 1948, Ezekiel 38 has been one of the most discussed and written about prophecies in the Bible.

Building on this, Ezekiel 38 describes a coming invasion of Israel by (using modern names) Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Sudan, Libya, and Turkey. In Biblical language, Gomer is also mentioned, but scholars have debated who Gomer actually is. The more common opinions are Western Europe, Ukraine, Germany, or a people group within Turkey. The passage also mentions, “and all his bands: and many people with thee.” The most common belief for this group is that they are smaller, former Soviet states. Long story short, Israel is invaded by a massive coalition of forces.

The results of the invasion are given in the latter part of chapter 38 and on into chapter 39. God intervenes on Israel’s behalf. During the attack, a massive earthquake occurs (Ezekiel 38:19-20). In the confusion, the invaders begin to attack each other (38:21). From the air, there is “an overflowing rain, and great hailstones, fire, and brimstone” (38:22). Only one sixth of the invaders survive (39:2). God also sends fire down upon Russia, “and among them that dwell carelessly in the isles” (39:6).

There are also spiritual ramifications from this battle. God is letting the nations of the world know who He is. Ezekiel 38:23, “Thus will I magnify myself, and sanctify myself: and I will be known in the eyes of many nations, and they shall know that I am the LORD.”

God also uses the invasion to bring Israel back to Him spiritually and lets the world know that He is the God of Israel. Ezekiel 39:7, “So will I make my holy name known in the midst of my people Israel; and I will not let them pollute my holy name any more: and the heathen shall know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel.”

So, when does this invasion of Israel take place? Bible prophecy scholars are divided on this as well. The two most common beliefs are that this battle occurs before the rapture, while others believe that it occurs sometime during the Tribulation. Personally, I believe this battle corresponds to the sixth seal of the Tribulation (Revelation 6:12-17).

Regardless of my own and other prophecy gurus’ opinions, the facts are that this invasion will happen at some point. No one can claim a date for any yet unfulfilled Biblical prophecy. But Jesus did tell us we can see the signs of His coming and the end of the world.

The signs for the Ezekiel 38 invasion have been in full swing over the last decade or so. Russia and Iran have a much stronger relationship. Russia has not given physical aid to Iran with its current war with Israel and the United States, but reports do tell us that Russia has provided information about troop location and other intelligence to Iran during the current conflict. Russia has frequently ignored sanctions placed on Iran as far as trade and has helped in Iran’s nuclear goals. There is no doubt their friendship has grown over the years.

When someone looks at the events of the last two weeks, they see Iran’s significantly decreased military power, Russia being bogged down in Ukraine, and the casualties it has suffered. Also, Russia’s oil supply has been significantly decreased because of US actions in Venezuela and Iran. It appears that neither of the two main players of the Ezekiel invasion is in any position to carry out such a bold military action.

Yet, one passage in Ezekiel 38 has many scholars baffled because it describes something that has never existed since Israel’s rebirth and never seemed likely to exist until Israel places itself under the protection of the Antichrist. Ezekiel 38:11, “And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates.”

Israel was attacked on its first day of existence. Rockets crossing their borders is nearly a daily occurrence. The nation has been at war and war-like conditions since its birth. They have never felt safe. Yet, at the time of the Ezekiel invasion, they will feel safe.

Iran’s military and leadership are being destroyed. When the shooting is over in the current conflict, Israel, for the first time, may sit back and take a big sigh of relief. The average Israeli citizen may, for the first time, believe the “safe room” could be turned into a playroom for the kids. They may go to bed without thinking about the missile that could crash through the roof during the night.

The purpose of the attack is “to take a spoil” (38:12-13). As stated earlier, Russia is in desperate need of energy, and Israel is the Middle East’s largest natural gas producer. With a coming regime change in Iran, and as the world watches the superiority of American weapons, Russia will lose a major stream of income from the selling of military hardware. With far less money flowing into its coffers and the need for energy, a Russian invasion to gain natural gas resources is not beyond the realm of possibility.

The Trump administration has proven by its actions that it will fight for and alongside Israel. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the Ezekiel invasion will not come while Trump is still in office. Plus, Russia will need to beef up its military after the war it is currently fighting.

But won’t the US back Israel if they see all these nations building up for an attack on Israel? The Biblical answer is “no.” In Ezekiel 38:13, Sheba and Dedan are modern-day Saudi Arabia and the other nations of the Sinai Peninsula. Tarshish is the area of western Europe, and the “young lions” are believed to be the nations that emerged from Great Britain: the United States, Canada, and Australia. Long story short, these nations attempt to negotiate with the Ezekiel 38 nations to prevent the invasion. Their talks are unsuccessful, the invasion happens, and no one does anything to help Israel.

What needs to happen in the meantime for the Ezekiel invasion prophecy to come to pass? The Russian military needs to replenish. They are the leaders of the invasion and, therefore, the most powerful. Iran does not need to replenish too much, after all, there are a bunch of countries invading, not just Russia and Iran. Also, whoever sits in America’s White House needs to be of the opinion that we will do what we can, but we will not use our military to stop this. If American firepower is not leading the way, Western Europe, Canada, and Australia will not sound the battle cry. These necessities could be in place as early as 2028 or 2032.

The end result of our war with Iran is that a safer world is already taking shape for today, and in the not-too-distant future, we will start to see the fulfillment of the wars of Biblical prophecy.

1 Thessalonians 5:3, “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”