Delicious eats for the pre-summer season

Okay the good ol’ summertime, at least officially, is almost here. And what does that mean? Besides the obvious, like warmer temperatures, there’s those blue crabs, baseball, cook-outs, day trips, vacations, dining outside and ice cream. And speaking of daytrips, we’ll be taking one as you read on. But first a little something to eat at two restaurants.

Let’s begin in Owings Mills and a visit to Times Square Kitchen, which is located at 10309 Grand Central Avenue, in the Metro Centre. It is closed on Sundays and has a huge variety of Italian food. For example, there’s the many New York-style pizzas. That includes Buffalo Chicken Ranch, New York Supreme, Caprese Di Napoli and BBQ Chicken.

Other menu items include sandwiches, chicken wings, subs, quesadillas, salads, calzones, starters, snacks, beer, wine and desserts. Wednesday is Pizza Night. There is plenty of free parking as well as upstairs seating, which is perfect for private events. For a landmark, look for the Baltimore County Library across the street. Locally owned (they also own Bucatini Pizza & Pasta on Owings Mills Blvd)….410-902-4400.

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Now let’s travel just a short distance to Pikesville and drop by The (former) Essen Room, which is located at 25 Hooks Lane. The restaurant just happens to have new owners, two veteran deli guys, Aaron and Harley Magden. They already have two other locations. One is in Washington, D.C., and the other is in Maple Lawn in Howard County.

The new name of the restaurant is Mikey & Mel’s Deli (formerly The Essen Room). This is the home of those overstuffed sandwiches, matzoh ball soup, and two cases filled with all kinds of deli items. There’s a small dining room, but plans call for an expansion in late-summer.

I’ll make you hungry by highlighting the Reubens, corn beef, pastrami, salami, turkey. bologna, egg salad, shrimp, roast beef, brisket, tongue, chopped liver, tuna, chicken salad and soups beyond matzoh ball.

This also is the place for platters, salads, appetizers (like onion rings, mac & cheese, chicken tenders, coddies and kugel). Serving breakfast all day, the popular pickle bar is still there. There is plenty of parking. The hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is online catering, delivery and catering….410-653-7666.

theessenroom.com

Okay. By now you should be full. So let’s get some exercise and head to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia (Jefferson Ct.), about 80 miles from Baltimore. A lot can be said about this historic Civil War site. But I’m giving you just a taste here. The best way to get there is by taking I-70 west to Rt. 340 south.

This area holds many Civil War memories. The one I think most people will recall is John Brown’s raid in October 1859. He opposed slavery and that was the reason for the raid on the federal arsenal. He was captured, put in prison and eventually executed. There is a John Brown Fort that is worth a visit. During the war, it was used as a prison and powder magazine.

The town is located at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. You can actually walk to that point. You must do this if you visit. Close by attractions include the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park, Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, the Appalachian National Scenic Park and Storer College, which for 25 years was the only college in West Virginia that accepted African-American students. The historically Black college operated from 1867-1955.

I would begin by visiting the Visitors Center, which is located at 171 Shoreline Drive. This also is the suggested place to park. You can catch a shuttle bus or take a trail to the town. If hiking is on your to do list, there are 22 miles of trails in the area.

In summer the area is very crowded. So patience is a virtue. And remember to keep dogs on a leash. The townspeople like to say this is a ‘trash free zone’. So all trash goes in the designated areas, not on the ground.

Harpers Ferry is an excellent location for a day trip. And there is lodging close by.

For more information call 304-535-6029.

And there you have it, our pre-summer adventure. Hopefully more to come very soon.