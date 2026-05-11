CBS ’60 Minutes’ excellent interview with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu

If you want to see an extraordinarily excellent interview and an incredible interviewer, watch “60 Minutes” interview May 10, 2026, sporting CBS’s Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

There was none of the stilted interviewer-interviewee games by which an interviewer asks in three elliptical ways that which he/she wishes to ask.

Much substantive came from the interview, such as Netanyahu’s opinions that the war with Iran has accomplished a great deal but is not over. And that the fight against Iran’s proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, must be decisive and end in indisputable victory for Israel and the United States.

Netanyahu: The American financial support of Israel must be ratcheted down over the next 10 years. That was unexpected.

Netanyahu: The anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S. is generated effectively by social media, however invalid it may be.

Netanyahu: Israel consistently makes unrecognized but sincere efforts to warn civilians in enemy territory when they are in danger of military strikes.

Garrett: People perceive you as hungry for conflict…Netanyahu: never perceived that way until October 7 sneak attack. That radically affected my approach and was unavoidable.

Anything that was unclear, Garrett would say, could you clarify that, or do you mean X or Y? And Netanyahu would restate his argument more clearly, although specifying that on which he could not speak.

Low-key substantive interview. Nothing focused on the interviewer, which is a lesson other would-be interviewers should learn and why interviewers of the past have often been less than transparent.

Netanyahu: Trump and I have no major conflicts.

Not an irrelevant or dull moment, just a fine exchange from a thoroughly professional interviewer and one of the major principals in a complicated war-like situation.