Pets of the Week! Romeo & Key Lime Pie!

Good Morning,

We hope you had a great weekend like we did! The weather was beautiful, and we had a great turnout for our cleanup in our Memorial Park. We also learned a lot from our Dogs Playing for Life training seminar to help continue improving our dogs’ stay at the shelter! Now, we want to introduce you to two special animals who are our Pets of the Week.

Pets of the Week (Adoption Fees Waived!)

Romeo – A happy 1-year-old pup who may be a little shy at first, but quickly becomes a super loving, playful companion. He loves other dogs and would do great with a dog friend at home.

Key Lime Pie – A sweet and spunky 1-year-old cat who loves cuddles and snacks.

We’ve included graphics in this email for you to easily share with your network!

Upcoming Events

Pet Loss Support Group – Tomorrow at 7 PM via Google Meet

This supportive virtual group is a safe space for anyone grieving the loss of a beloved pet. Whether your loss is recent or from years ago, you’re welcome to join others who understand what you’re going through.

RSVP: [email protected]

Caturday Adoption Event – Saturday, May 9 | 10 AM – 12:30 PM | Hereford Branch Library

Join us for a fun morning of feline celebration! We’ll be there alongside other shelters including Baltimore County Animal Services, Maryland SPCA, Adopt-a-Pet.com, Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter, Hodge-Podge Pets, and Animal Allies Rescue Foundation. Together, we’ll be showcasing adoptable cats who are ready to find loving homes.

Northshore Tour for Life Adoption Event – Sunday, May 17 | 11 AM – 3 PM | Home Depot Owings Mills (9818 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117)

Northshore Animal League America is rolling in with their mobile adoption unit to help us transport adoptable animals for this special one-day event. We’ll have dogs and cats ready to meet their new families. Come by, meet the animals, and help us make lifesaving matches!

Thank you for your support each week—we are so thankful for people like you!