Governor Moore Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Voting Rights Act

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Voting Rights Act.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to kneecap the Voting Rights Act will make it easier to discriminate, easier to suppress, and easier to silence voters who have already fought too long and too hard for the right to be heard. The VRA was built to stop discrimination before it took root, but this decision is a betrayal of the idea that in America, every vote counts.

“Make no mistake: the plan is already in motion. Across the country, Republicans are openly floating mid-decade maps designed to dilute Black voters’ representation. That is not theoretical. It is political redlining, and it is happening in real time.

“We need national redistricting reform to protect the right to equal representation under the law, but Washington Republicans have repeatedly rejected those efforts and bent the knee to Donald Trump as he unleashes chaos on our economy and in our communities. I’ve said before, and my position remains unmoved: Until we have national redistricting reform, every state should stay part of the conversation.

“Maryland has a fundamental responsibility to meet this moment. This week, I signed the Maryland Voting Rights Act into law, because we refuse to wait for Washington to do the right thing. We will use every tool available to defend the constitutional right to representation, protect access to the ballot, and ensure that every Marylander has an equal voice in our democracy.”