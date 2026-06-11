Two Weekends of WWII Warbirds at Hagerstown

Hagerstown — To celebrate America 250, the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will provide not one, but two weekends of WWII Warbirds at the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, Hagerstown Regional Airport. Over the two weekends of June 20-21 and June 27-28 the public will be able to see thirteen different WWII warbirds. All flying and all offering warbird rides. This is an exceptional opportunity for the public to get up close to living history and/or take a flight never to be forgotten.

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is located at 18450 Showalter Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Hours both weekends are 9 am to 5 pm with free parking. Admission is free June 20-21 with a $20 admission fee June 27-28.

The local CAF unit, the Capital Wing of Culpeper, VA, will be participating on both weekends with their TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest single engine bomber of WWII, and their Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, which carries up to three passengers. Warbird rides in either the TBM Avenger or Fairchild can be purchased online in advance at the Capital Wing website https://www.capitalwingcaf.org/ or at the airport for any unsold flights.

The weekend of June 20-21 will feature a B-17 “Flying Fortress” 4-engine bomber and a twin-engine B-25J “Mitchell” from the CAF Airbase Arizona. In addition to the Capital Wing TBM Avenger and Fairchild, the Museum will have their Fairchild PT-19 and/or UC-61 flying rides, plus numerous other warbirds on static display.

The following weekend June 27-28 will feature the B-29 “FiFi” from the CAF Air Power History Tour. Also on the ramp will be a P-51 “Mustang,” C-47, C-45, T-6, PT-17 Stearman bi-plane in addition to the Capital Wing TBM Avenger and Fairchild. If you don’t know what all these warbirds are, come out to the event and anyone from the CAF can tell you what they are and something about their history. Food trucks will also be on the ramp June 27-28.

“For most people, a warbird ride is a bucket list item, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Pete Ballard, an event organizer for the Capital Wing. “Any warbird ride is an exciting experience, never to be forgotten. This is an opportunity for the Hagerstown community to experience living history. Don’t miss the opportunity,” he said.

For more information please go to the Capital Wing website.