The Assassin

He hears vicious voices inside his head

“That self-serving sh*t would be better off dead,

so we can restore everything he has shred”

Vitriol breeds a new assassin

More murmurs encroach from his hand-held screen

puppets parroting all-too-familiar themes

archive footage recalls confrontational scenes

Stoking fires within an assassin

Frowning faces fixate – irritation takes root

fractious calls to engage (just not to shoot)

such detachment makes culpability moot

A sly nod to our would-be assassin

Shrill screamers now interrupt everywhere

salty signs juxtapose transcendental despair

day players filter in, fingers thrust in the air

Shadowy figures foment an assassin

Poets ponder resistance while writers emote

comics see how much of their jetsam will float

yet none worry when there is a ready scapegoat

All will say, “He’s a lone wolf assassin”

With a spot on a roof, or some well hidden nest

it is time to put planning and patience to test

then a quick counter round from one of the best

Infamy strikes the luckless assassin

Should he live, a dull jurist may heave a long sigh

cite his pain and his manifest alibi

but if in a hail the vexed varlet should die

Up will rise another assassin

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