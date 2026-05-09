assassin: Image by Jordan Garner from Pixabay

Image by Jordan Garner from Pixabay

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Anthony C. Hayes Poetry 

The Assassin

Anthony C. Hayes

He hears vicious voices inside his head
“That self-serving sh*t would be better off dead,
so we can restore everything he has shred”
Vitriol breeds a new assassin

More murmurs encroach from his hand-held screen
puppets parroting all-too-familiar themes
archive footage recalls confrontational scenes
Stoking fires within an assassin

Frowning faces fixate – irritation takes root
fractious calls to engage (just not to shoot)
such detachment makes culpability moot
A sly nod to our would-be assassin

Shrill screamers now interrupt everywhere
salty signs juxtapose transcendental despair
day players filter in, fingers thrust in the air
Shadowy figures foment an assassin

Poets ponder resistance while writers emote
comics see how much of their jetsam will float
yet none worry when there is a ready scapegoat
All will say, “He’s a lone wolf assassin”

With a spot on a roof, or some well hidden nest
it is time to put planning and patience to test
then a quick counter round from one of the best
Infamy strikes the luckless assassin

Should he live, a dull jurist may heave a long sigh
cite his pain and his manifest alibi
but if in a hail the vexed varlet should die
Up will rise another assassin

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