Baltimore Is 2026’s 5th Worst City to Raise a Family – WalletHub Study

With migration patterns in 2025 largely shaped by affordability, opportunity, and quality of life, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family in 2026, as well as expert commentary, to help people find the best place to put down roots.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 45 key metrics. The data set ranges from housing affordability to school-system quality to the unemployment rate.

Raising a Family in Baltimore (1=Best; 91=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 178 th

144 th – % of Families with Young Kids

– % of Families with Young Kids 136 th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 134 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 170 th – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 175 th – % of Two-Parent Families

– % of Two-Parent Families 64 th – Playgrounds per Capita

– Playgrounds per Capita 32 nd – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 150 th – % of Families Living in Poverty

– % of Families Living in Poverty 168 th – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 173rd – Violent-Crime Rate per Capita

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-cities-for-families/4435

Key takeaways and WalletHub commentary are included below in text and video format.

“Finding the best place to raise a family is difficult, between balancing an affordable cost of living with good educational opportunities, safety and enough recreation to keep kids entertained. On top of all of these factors, people also often want to raise their children close to their extended family. Therefore, current or prospective parents can benefit from narrowing down their choices to a few of the best cities that are within a reasonable drive of their family.”

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“Fremont, CA, is the best place to raise a family in 2026, with one of the highest median family incomes and the second-lowest share of families living in poverty. Fremont is especially good when it comes to children’s education, with nearly 71% of public schools rated at least a 7 out of 10. In addition, Fremont is a good city for children’s health, as only 1.6% of children lack health insurance and only 1.1% of the population lacks access to healthy food.”

– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Expert Commentary

To what degree is child development and a family’s quality of life influenced by the city in which they live? How?

“A child’s development is significantly shaped by their environment, especially in a time where access and exposure are constant and immediate. Living in a city often means a faster-paced environment with greater exposure to diversity across culture, people, and experiences. This can support the development of well-rounded children who are able to engage with and appreciate differences, adapt to change, and take advantage of varied learning opportunities. At the same time, exposure alone is not enough. Guidance, structure, and safety are essential. When families are supported by safe communities and intentional parenting, children can thrive. Ultimately, the environment, available opportunities, and community support all shape a child’s lived and learned experiences.”

April Lancit, LMFT – Assistant Professor, La Salle University

“Where families live matters a great deal. Children don’t develop in a vacuum – instead, everything around them plays a role in shaping them – within their families, schools, neighborhoods, and communities. Research consistently shows that cities shape many of the experiences that influence short- and long-term health and wellbeing. Access to safe neighborhoods, good schools, parks, health care, and economic opportunity all matter. Just as importantly, communities that foster connection and support tend to help families thrive. Chronic stressors like violence, instability, long commutes, and lack of resources have been shown to negatively affect both parents and children over time.”

Jeff Temple, Ph.D. – Professor, UTHealth Houston

How can local officials make their cities more attractive to young families?

“If local officials are serious about supporting young families, they must recognize that policies and environments either strengthen or undermine family life. Communities that provide safe, accessible spaces for families to gather – parks, schools, and community centers – create natural opportunities for shared experiences that deepen connection. At the same time, reducing systemic stressors such as unreliable childcare or excessive commute times allows parents to be more emotionally present in their homes. When cities are structured in ways that promote stability, safety, and interaction, they foster not just residency, but belonging that then facilitates family flourishing.”

Angela Bradford – Associate Professor, Brigham Young University

“Local officials can make cities more attractive by intentionally building family-centered communities. This includes creating safe, vibrant neighborhoods that offer meaningful opportunities for children and families to learn, connect, and engage. A strong community includes accessible public spaces, family-friendly programming, and opportunities for enrichment. When cities invest in environments that promote connection, safety, and growth, families are more likely to see them as places where they can build and sustain their lives.”

April Lancit, LMFT – Assistant Professor, La Salle University

What should families consider when choosing a place to settle down?

“School quality and safety are the most commonly cited factors – and rightly so. But families often underweight a few others that matter just as much over time. Childcare costs and availability can rival housing as a budget line item for families with young children, and access varies enormously by city. Healthcare infrastructure – especially pediatric care – deserves a hard look. Community character is harder to quantify but worth assessing: Are neighbors long-term residents? Are there parks, third places, and opportunities for kids to build friendships organically? Finally, families should stress-test the economics – not just current housing costs, but job market depth, commute times, and cost-of-living trajectory. A city that’s affordable today but trending sharply upward may not be the stable foundation it appears.”

Sampathkumar Ranganathan, Ph.D. – Associate Professor, The University of Wisconsin–Green Bay

“Families should consider several key factors when choosing where to live. Safety is critical to how a community addresses crime and violence matters. It’s also important to look at whether there are other families with children and if there is a sense of community connection. Access to resources is another major consideration. Families should assess proximity to parks, recreation centers, libraries, schools, and healthcare. Walkability and access to everyday needs also matter. Additionally, families should explore whether there are opportunities to engage in community dialogue and whether local concerns are addressed with transparency and accountability. Equally important is the presence of community life events, cultural celebrations, local markets, and spaces for leisure and connection. These elements contribute to a family’s overall quality of life.”

April Lancit, LMFT – Assistant Professor, La Salle University