Maryland Freedom Caucus forces energy conservation to the table, vows to fight for real reform

Annapolis, MD— For the past year, the Maryland Freedom Caucus has relentlessly exposed the legislative failures that have fueled Maryland’s escalating fiscal and energy crises, driving up costs for families and businesses alike.

Today, the majority’s response arrived in the form of HB 1532 – a sprawling, more than 100-page omnibus energy bill titled the “Utility RELIEF Act.” Advanced out of committee late last night on a strict party-line vote, this late-filed legislation underscores a simple truth: the majority avoided meaningful action until sustained pressure from the Freedom Caucus forced the issue.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus is carefully reviewing the bill over the weekend. Our initial assessment is clear: HB 1532 falls short of delivering the consumer-focused, accountable, four-part energy reform Marylanders urgently need to lower electricity bills, restore reliability, and rebuild trust in state government.

We will fight vigorously for genuine reforms that go beyond rhetoric.

We will offer amendments that:

Lower energy costs for households and businesses

Increase transparency and accountability in utility practices

Protect ratepayers from unjustified rate hikes

Ensure reliable, affordable service for all Marylanders

“This bill is not a victory for Marylanders, it is proof that our year-long pressure finally dragged this crisis into the spotlight,” said Delegate Matt Morgan, chair of the Maryland Freedom Caucus. “Maryland families and job creators deserve concrete, measurable relief and we will continue pressing until they get it.”

There is still time for the public to take action to pressure House and Senate leadership to listen. Marylanders should go to mdfreedom.org to sign our email campaign that will urge the General Assembly to take action on the taxes and fees attached to energy bills.

Del. Matt Morgan

District 29A

St. Mary’s County

Chair

Del. Kathy Szeliga

District 7A

Baltimore County

Vice Chair

Del. Ryan Nawrocki

District 7A

Baltimore County

Whip

Del. Lauren Arikan

District 7B

Harford County

Del. Brian Chisholm

District 31

Anne Arundel County

Del. Mark Fisher

District 27C

Calvert County

Del. Robin Grammer

District 6

Baltimore County