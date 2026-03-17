Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week

Our animals are hoping to get lucky and find their furever homes! Please help us spread the word about our Pets of the Week and others by sharing one of our graphics in this email.

Parsa: Parsa is a 7-year-old adventure buddy who loves hikes, squeaky toys, and cozy cuddles, and she’s ready to be someone’s loyal sidekick. (Adoption fee waived)

Aimee: Aimee is a spunky 3-year-old who would thrive as the only pet in the home and loves wand toy play sessions and relaxing by the window. (Adoption fee waived)

Find Your Lucky Charm Dog Adoption Special: All dog adoption fees are waived from March 16–March 22! We are at capacity for our dogs, and some have been waiting months to go home. Please spread the word!

Upcoming Event: We’ll be at the Gilchrist Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration this Sunday from 11am–3pm with an info table to share all of our programs and services — learn more here: https://bmorehumane.org/event/ gilchrist-welcome-home- vietnam-veterans-day- celebration-2/

Thank you for your support! May you have the luckiest week ahead!