Governor Moore Statement on Iran Conflict

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today released the following statement regarding the Iran conflict.

“As Governor of the State of Maryland, I have a solemn duty to protect the safety and security of all Marylanders. I am closely monitoring the ongoing military operations in Iran and their implications both at home and abroad. Given Maryland’s unique role in our nation’s defense, with a significant concentration of active-duty service members, the Maryland National Guard, military installations, and defense facilities throughout our state, international military actions have a direct and profound impact on Maryland families and communities.

“I served in uniform in Afghanistan. I have seen who pays the price when Washington rushes into conflict without clear objectives, a defined strategy, and an honest explanation to the American people—it’s not the wealthy and well connected, but young, middle and working class Americans who are put in harm’s way. We owe it to the men and women we are asking to execute on these orders to give a clear understanding of the mission—when we ask them to risk their lives, we need to be clear there is no other option.

“For decades the Iranian regime has been an agent of terror in the region and we have been able to reach bipartisan consensus to restrict nuclear capabilities and promote stability in the region. We can stand with the Iranian people who support the cause of democracy and freedom without risking another conflict that sends another generation of American troops into combat.

“I am in constant communication with public safety officials and senior military advisors to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to protect our state and its residents. We are closely coordinating with federal and local partners to monitor any potential threats to our homeland, with particular outreach to our places of worship, and will ensure the readiness of our emergency response capabilities.

“Dawn and I are praying for peace, and we thank our brave service members who stand watch in harm’s way.”