Fatal Hit-and-Run Crashes Reach Record High, AAA Foundation Study Finds

One In Seven Crashes In 2023 Involved A Driver Who Fled The Scene

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 11, 2026) – Imagine you’re crossing the street when everything goes dark. When you come to, you’re lying in the road, in pain, unsure what happened—except for the red taillights disappearing into the night. No driver. No help. No one calling 911.

Scenes like this are becoming increasingly common. New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS) published today finds that 15% of all police-reported crashes in 2023 involved a driver who fled the scene, the highest percentage recorded in any recent year. The new research reveals a growing crisis on America’s roads, one that leaves injured people alone, without help, and too often without accountability.

Pedestrians and cyclists are especially vulnerable. In fact, 1 in 4 pedestrians and nearly as many cyclists killed in crashes in 2023 were hit by a driver who fled the scene. They are frequently struck in darkness during late-night or early morning hours, when visibility is low and there may be no one nearby to call for help.

“While the reasons drivers flee vary, the outcomes are often too severe or fatal and our analysis shows the percentage of this crash type continues to increase during the past several years,” said Dr. David Yang, President and Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Drivers must understand that leaving the scene only compounds the harm. Staying, calling for help, and taking responsibility can save lives.”

Roadside service providers who work just feet from moving traffic, often in dangerous conditions, are at risk as well. Tragically, 15 of them were struck and killed at the roadside last year, based on AAA’s tracking of reported roadside worker fatalities. At least 6 of those 15 were killed by a driver who fled the scene. Roadside safety starts with all of us and AAA is committed to protecting everyone who works or waits at the roadside[JN1]

“Every time a roadside technician steps out of their vehicle, they’re putting themselves in harm’s way to help someone else,” said Cliff Ruud, Managing Director of Automotive Services at AAA. “When a driver flees the scene, it puts our technicians at even greater risk. These are people with families who should make it home at the end of their shift—and too often, hit-and-run drivers take that chance away. Drivers have the power to protect them—slow down, move over, and stay alert when you see flashing lights.”

The AAA Foundation’s research identifies practical solutions that can save lives: automatic crash notifications through vehicles and smartphones, safer road designs that protect people walking and biking, and accountability measures — including clear legal consequences and consistent enforcement — that make fleeing the scene less likely.

“Bringing down the number of hit-and-run crashes will take a multi-pronged approach,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy and Research. “Stronger enforcement, smarter use of technology, and public education can work together to change behavior—and we already have the tools to make a real difference and save lives.”

Other Notable Findings:

Hit-and-run fatalities most often occurred late at night or in the early morning hours , when it is dark and witnesses are less likely to be present.

, when it is dark and witnesses are less likely to be present. Among known hit-and-run drivers in fatal crashes, 40% did not have a valid driver’s license , and more than half were driving vehicles not registered in their name .

, and . The majority of identified hit-and-run drivers were young, male, and crashed within a short distance of their homes .

. Research suggests drivers are less likely to flee when they believe they will be caught, pointing to the potential impact of traffic cameras and “Yellow Alerts” that notify and seek information from the public after serious or fatal hit-and-run crashes.

About the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, publicly supported charitable research and education organization. It was founded in 1947 by the American Automobile Association to conduct research to address growing highway safety issues. The organization’s mission is to identify traffic safety problems, foster research that seeks solutions, and disseminate information and educational materials. AAA Foundation funding comes from voluntary, tax-deductible contributions from motor clubs associated with the American Automobile Association and the Canadian Automobile Association, individual AAA club members, insurance companies and other individuals or groups.