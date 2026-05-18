Baltimore Humane Society-Adorable Pets of the Week

Greetings, Animal Lovers!

This week is extra special—Wednesday is National Rescue Dog Day! To celebrate, we’re waiving all dog adoption fees for the day. It’s the perfect chance for people to give a rescue dog the loving home they deserve. Now, let’s introduce our Pets of the Week: Shoyu and the bonded pair, Roxie & Walker.

Shoyu is a sweet 1-year-old pup with a gentle spirit and a playful side. She loves spending time with her people and is ready to become someone’s loyal best friend.

Roxie & Walker are an adorable bonded pair of 5-year-old cats searching for a home together. Roxie is the confident, affectionate social butterfly, while gentle Walker finds comfort by her side. Together, they make the perfect duo!

Shoyu, Roxie & Walker’s adoption fees are also waived as our Pets of the Week. We’ve included graphics in this email to help you spread the word—every share helps!

Upcoming Events:

Pawsitive Flow Yoga at Baltimore Humane Society

Sunday, May 31 | 10 AM – 11 AM

Join us for a relaxing outdoor yoga session led by Julianne Sterrett from Baltimore Hot Yoga & Wellness on our beautiful 365-acre property in Reisterstown. This one-hour beginner-friendly vinyasa flow includes breathing, standing, floor work, and relaxation. Participants should bring their own mat. All proceeds support Baltimore Humane Society shelter operations. Tickets: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ baltimorehumanesociety2026/ event/ pawsitiveflowbaltimorehumaneso cietyfundraiser/

Thank you for your support!