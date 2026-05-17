Press release from the Maryland Freedom Caucus regarding erroneous ballots sent to voters
THE MARYLAND DEMOCRAT’S MAIL-IN BALLOT CRISIS IS DESTROYING ELECTION INTEGRITY
Annapolis, Maryland — The Maryland Democrats and the bureaucrats over at the Board of Elections have proven once again that they are the biggest purveyors of voter suppression tactics in the state of Maryland. After it was brought to light that roughly 400,000 mail-in ballots were sent out incorrectly, voters who received these flawed ballots will now receive a second ballot according to the state. Many people’s mail-in votes could be erroneously submitted using the old ballot and their vote suppressed because of the negligence of the Maryland Board of Elections and the Maryland Democrats.
The Maryland Freedom Caucus has repeatedly attempted to Secure the Vote in Maryland and prevent these kinds of disasters from occurring. The Secure the Vote bill was not even given a committee vote by House Democrats this year. This mail-in ballot catastrophe is further eroding trust in our elections in the state of Maryland.
The Maryland Freedom Caucus is calling on Secretary of the Election Board, Jared DeMarinis, to immediately release Maryland’s voter rolls to the federal government so a proper audit can be conducted to determine the sources of the mistake. We caution against reissuing another 400,000 ballots and we demand to know how the state intends to differentiate between the first and second printing of these ballots. The citizens have a right to know the exact process by which ballots will be scrutinized.
With 400,000 double ballots in circulation, we need to be absolutely sure that there is one vote, one person.
Del. Matt Morgan
District 29A
St. Mary’s County
Chair
Del. Kathy Szeliga
District 7A
Baltimore County
Vice Chair
Del. Ryan Nawrocki
District 7A
Baltimore County Whip
Del. Lauren Arikan
District 7B
Harford County
Del. Brian Chisholm
District 31
Anne Arundel County
Del. Mark Fisher
District 27C
Calvert County
Del. Robin Grammer
District 6
Baltimore County