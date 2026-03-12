wheelchair, disabled, swagger : Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay

Len Shindel Poetry 

Swagger

Len Shindel

Peace through Strength.
Wars to end Wars.
Reborn mantras
slip off tongues
of the freshly deluded
as they swagger
across the same streets
where critics once
balled up lies
in clenched fists.

In time,
those same streets
will entice,
even demand
the critics,
keepers of the lessons,
none more powerfully
poised than warriors
bearing the scars,
the pain,
the pride,
the regret.

The deluded
have never left.

Naïve justifications,
wars past,
wars present,
oblivious of profiteers,
certain to be prefaced
with shallow flattery,
yet another mantra:

“Thank you for your service.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.