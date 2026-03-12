Peace through Strength.

Wars to end Wars.

Reborn mantras

slip off tongues

of the freshly deluded

as they swagger

across the same streets

where critics once

balled up lies

in clenched fists.

In time,

those same streets

will entice,

even demand

the critics,

keepers of the lessons,

none more powerfully

poised than warriors

bearing the scars,

the pain,

the pride,

the regret.

The deluded

have never left.

Naïve justifications,

wars past,

wars present,

oblivious of profiteers,

certain to be prefaced

with shallow flattery,

yet another mantra:

“Thank you for your service.”