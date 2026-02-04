Maryland set to face some of the highest electricity bills in the US in 2026

Maryland ranked seventh-highest for 2026 household power costs, according to new study

Electricity bills are becoming a bigger line item in household budgets across the US. As temperatures swing more wildly, homes lean harder on air conditioning and heating, and more devices, appliances, and electric vehicles draw power from the grid, monthly bills are trending upward. Add in aging infrastructure, volatile fuel prices, and the ongoing transition to cleaner energy sources, and it is no surprise that many households are bracing for higher costs.

A new study by Wolf River Electric looked ahead to 2026, ranking US states by their projected electricity bills based on recent historical data from 2023 through 2025. By tracking how monthly bills have changed and where they are expected to land, the analysis highlights which states are likely to feel the sharpest squeeze and which ones remain relatively insulated. The results show striking differences across the country, with some households set to pay thousands more per year than others just to keep the lights on.

​

Maryland ranks seventh in the nation, with the average household projected to spend around $196.09 per month on electricity in 2026, or roughly $2,353 a year. Bills have climbed steadily over the past few years, from $127.62 in 2023 to $169.41 in 2025, keeping Maryland consistently among the top 10 most expensive states.

Several factors contribute to Maryland’s high electricity costs. Population density, infrastructure expenses, and seasonal heating and cooling needs all drive up bills. The state also faces higher-than-average generation and transmission costs, which add to monthly household electricity expenses.

Maryland ranks seventh for the highest projected electricity bills in 2026, following Connecticut, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Alabama, Texas, and Missouri. Massachusetts comes in eighth, Maine ninth, and Florida tenth, where heating and cooling demands continue to push household bills well above the national average.

Nationally, electricity costs have been shaped by rising demand, grid modernization, and the gradual shift toward renewable energy. Federal and state energy agencies have repeatedly warned that infrastructure upgrades and climate-related stresses can push prices higher in the short term, even as long-term efficiency improves. Studies from government-backed energy agencies consistently show that weather extremes and peak demand periods remain the biggest drivers of household electricity costs.

Full list of the states anticipating the priciest electricity bills:

Rank State Projected Monthly Electricity Bill for 2026 Projected Yearly Electricity Bill for 2026

1 Connecticut 256.67 3,080.00

2 Louisiana 228.74 2,744.88

3 Rhode Island 205.79 2,469.44

4 Alabama 203.97 2,447.68

5 Texas 200.09 2,401.12

6 Missouri 196.42 2,357.00

7 Maryland 196.09 2,353.08

8 Massachusetts 189.83 2,278.00

9 Maine 189.32 2,271.84

10 Florida 187.83 2,253.96

11 California 183.35 2,200.16

12 Arizona 180.33 2,163.92

13 West Virginia 174.09 2,089.04

14 Delaware 166.56 1,998.76

15 Pennsylvania 164.69 1,976.28

16 South Carolina 164.26 1,971.08

17 Georgia 164.01 1,968.12

18 North Carolina 162.22 1,946.64

19 Virginia 161.18 1,934.12

20 New York 160.62 1,927.40

21 Tennessee 160.23 1,922.72

22 Oregon 158.61 1,903.36

23 Indiana 152.97 1,835.68

24 New Hampshire 147.28 1,767.32

25 Ohio 144.55 1,734.64

26 Nevada 141.64 1,699.72

27 Oklahoma 140.54 1,686.52

28 Kentucky 139.22 1,670.68

29 Vermont 138.63 1,663.60

30 New Jersey 137.16 1,645.88

31 Arkansas 136.25 1,635.00

32 Washington 136.13 1,633.52

33 South Dakota 133.86 1,606.28

34 Kansas 132.13 1,585.60

35 Illinois 129.66 1,555.96

36 Wisconsin 126.42 1,517.08

37 North Dakota 122.11 1,465.28

38 Nebraska 120.61 1,447.28

39 Idaho 119.90 1,438.76

40 Minnesota 118.45 1,421.36

41 Michigan 117.12 1,405.48

42 Wyoming 114.75 1,377.00

43 Mississippi 112.93 1,355.20

44 Montana 109.96 1,319.48

45 Colorado 105.86 1,270.28

46 Iowa 105.65 1,267.84

47 New Mexico 103.41 1,240.88

48 Utah 103.20 1,238.36

Methodology

This study analyzed average monthly electricity bills from 2023 through 2025 for all US states. Using observed trends, projected 2026 monthly and yearly electricity bills were calculated. States were then ranked from highest to lowest based on projected 2026 annual electricity costs.

Source: EIA