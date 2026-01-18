Is the Antichrist alive? I often wonder about that. If so, is he a child, college age, an adult, or a senior? When he comes to power, I picture him as a JFK type: younger than most politicians, very charismatic, direct, and presenting a persona everyone wants to be around.

I can already hear the reactions: “Preacher, what are you saying? How could the Antichrist, the embodiment of evil, a man possessed by Satan, be someone people want to be around?”

As we live our Christian lives, we must remember the warning in 2 Corinthians 11:14: “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” Also, there will come a point when everyone in the world will worship him. People will not worship someone they don’t like (Revelation 13:12).

If he is alive, whether he is a child, a senior citizen, or somewhere in between, it would give us a good idea of how soon some Biblical prophecies could take place. If he is alive and a child, we are a few decades away. If he is an adult, his rise to prominence may only be months or even days away.

I wish I could tell you if the Antichrist is alive or not, but I cannot. No one knows but God. But, I will say this, I would find it hard to believe he isn’t alive and out there somewhere. And again, if he is alive, we have the question, how old is he? Is he just a kid? Is he in his twenties, making his first acquaintances with people who will unknowingly be placing him in a position to rule the world? Is he already well established in his field, and it is only a matter of a short time before he is on the world stage? Is he already on the world stage, but has not yet been thrust into power and revealed to the world?

If the Antichrist is yet to be born, then how many decades are we away before the book of Revelation starts reading like the daily newspaper?

Let me explain why I think the Antichrist is alive.

When I look at the Biblical signs of the end times and how they are increasing in intensity and fervency, it is hard for me to imagine that the end result of the signs is a hundred or more years away. It’s tough to think we could be fifty years away.

Look at events that are happening around the world.

In the United States, protests are occurring in many major cities, and many are violent.

The United States is house divided. A house divided cannot stand (Matthew 12:25; Mark 3:25; Luke 11:17). It must either reunite or fall. We have reached a point in our nation where some very vocal people and political leaders have expressed that violence, even murder, is acceptable if someone is spouting ideas different from theirs (just start reading comments occurring after the Kirk murder for examples of this). No two people agree 100% of the time, but when one side or the other must be silenced for their views, then the days of harmony and unity are gone. Regardless of which side of the aisle you are on politically, does anyone see unity coming to America in the next ten years? Without a massive change of heart, our house will remain divided.

At what point does it fall?

With America’s recent acquisition of Venezuelan oil, the future of Russia and China’s economies is very much in question. How long before they reach the breaking point, and what will their respective governments do?

Meanwhile, Russia is at war with Ukraine. It seems like every two weeks or so, we hear of another peace deal on the table. Yet, neither side seems to have the desire to meet the other’s demands, and the killing continues.

France, Germany, and other European nations are attempting to devise a plan to prevent the United States from acquiring control of Greenland. The US claims that Greenland is vital to the defense of Europe and the United States and that little has been done there to protect Western Nations’ interests.

Iran is seeing protests in many cities. The government has turned off internet access to the outside world to keep the world from learning how they are handling the situation. Reports are leaking out, and it appears that the situation can only end one of two ways. Either the government kills hundreds or even thousands of its own people, and the people back down, or the government of Iran is toppled. But, if that happens, what will take its place?

Similar things to these have happened throughout the world and throughout history, but they are now happening all at once. But what sign do these current events fulfill? One sign mentioned in Luke 21:25 is “upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity.” In other words, nations will face problems they won’t know how to fix. We are entering that era.

Earthquakes are a sign that people often ask me about. The world has seen seven earthquakes of magnitude 6.5 or higher since November 27. That’s an average of one a week.

Earthquakes and distress with perplexity are only two of the dozens of signs given in the Bible for us to watch. Remember, the signs will increase in frequency and fervency.

Is the Antichrist alive? I don’t see how he couldn’t be. How old is he? I doubt very much that he is a child.