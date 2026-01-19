Maryland’s Most Unpopular Tax? Poll Explains Why Income Tax Is So Disliked.

Survey of 3,022 respondents.

Income Tax was followed by property tax + vehicle registration tax as the most despised among Marylanders.

Americans may joke that only death and taxes are certain, but which taxes do they hate the most? 5StarLoans.com carried out a poll of 3,044 respondents, which aimed to uncover the most despised tax in every state – from sky-high property taxes, to steep sales taxes, to the polarizing “death tax”.

The 3 most hated taxes in The Old Line State are:

#1 Income Tax – Utterly Despised.

Marylanders have grown accustomed to balancing the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay against some of the country’s highest state and local income-tax rates. Between state deductions and county surcharges, even well-planned budgets start to feel like a moving target. The frustration lies in the layering: each county sets its own additional rate, meaning neighbors can pay noticeably different amounts for the same paycheck. Residents may love their crab feasts and coastal trails, but come tax season, there’s one thing nearly everyone in Maryland agrees on — the income tax always takes the biggest bite.

#2 Property Tax – Pretty Much Universally Hated.

Marylanders hate property tax because it’s the bill that never really goes away. Even after the mortgage is paid, homeowners know they’re still renting from the government in a sense. It’s visible, unavoidable, and often rises faster than wages. For many, it represents a system that punishes stability — the longer you stay, the more you pay.

#3 Vehicle Registration Tax – Loathed on Principle Alone.

Few taxes feel as redundant as the annual vehicle registration fee. Marylanders dislike paying for something they already own, and the ritual of renewal can feel more like rent than responsibility. Whether called a tag fee, ad valorem, or personal property tax, it’s a recurring reminder that ownership always comes with strings attached.

After revealing which taxes Marylanders despise most, 5StarLoans.com decided to look beyond tax season and into the daily emotions tied to money, credit, and borrowing.

The findings reveal a nation that’s financially stretched, emotionally candid, and cautiously optimistic about its financial future.

When You Think of Taking Out a Loan…

For most Marylanders, borrowing isn’t a source of relief – it’s a source of anxiety.

54% said their first emotion is stress, far outweighing every other feeling.

13% described hope, suggesting some still see loans as a fresh start.

Only 10% said relief, and 11% admitted to shame, proving that while attitudes toward debt are softening, they’re far from neutral.

Credit Scores: A Call for Fairer Rules

If there’s one thing that unites Americans, it’s frustration with how credit scores are built — and how long bad credit follows them.

32% want to shorten how long negative marks last.

27% think on-time rent and utility payments should count more.

21% say the system should be free and transparent.

20% want medical debt removed entirely.

Together, the responses show a desire for credit scoring that rewards responsibility rather than penalizes past mistakes — a system based on progress, not punishment.

Financial Regrets They Can’t Shake

When asked about their biggest money mistakes, one answer towered over the rest: not saving soon enough.

48% regret not starting to save earlier.

29% regret credit card debt.

12% regret missing loan payments.

11% regret co-signing for someone else.

Would You Co-Sign for a Friend?

Despite good intentions, generosity has its limits:

77% said they would refuse to co-sign a loan.

Only 23% said they would take the risk.

What’s Keeping Marylanders Up at Night

When it comes to day-to-day financial stress, housing costs remain the heaviest weight on the national wallet.

31% said rent or mortgage payments are their biggest source of pressure.

24% named credit card debt.

22% pointed to taxes – perhaps unsurprising, given the nation’s fiscal frustrations.

14% said medical bills.

9% cited personal loans.

Together, the findings show that whether it’s a tax bill, a credit score, or a late payment reminder, the emotional cost of debt continues to shape how Marylanders think about money — and how they feel about their financial future.

“Every state’s top-hated tax tells you something about what its people value,” says Bryan Solis, Head of Sales and Strategic Partnership at 5 Star Car Title Loans. “For some, it’s the dream of owning a home. For others, it’s the freedom to spend without penalty. Taxes hit a nerve because they touch our sense of fairness as much as our finances.”

About This Survey:

This survey was commissioned by 5StarLoans.com and conducted with 3,044 respondents to gather insights into public sentiment about taxation and personal finance. The content of this release is for informational and promotional purposes.

