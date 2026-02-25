Hoyer Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement tonight in response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“I have never seen someone use so many words to say so little. In his State of the Union tonight, Trump offered Americans the same thing he always does: more disdain, more confrontation, more division, more disorder. What he didn’t offer was any solution to the problems that he promised to resolve in his first year in office. Indeed, he continues to make those problems – and Americans’ lives – worse.

“America has become even less affordable in the past year. Trump’s tariffs have raised costs on everything from groceries to clothing to other household essentials, taking an average of $2,000 dollars out of the pockets of working families in Maryland’s Fifth District annually. Nearly 19,800 people in my district will lose health coverage because of the Trump Administration’s cuts to Medicaid and its decision to end the tax credits for the Affordable Care Act. If that weren’t bad enough, Republicans’ so-called ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ gave millionaires and billionaires trillions of dollars in tax breaks, helping them get farther ahead by making working Americans fall farther behind.

“Abroad, Trump is making America into a pariah on the world stage. Instead of ending the war in Ukraine on his first day in office, he has prolonged it through his futile effort to appease Vladimir Putin. His saber rattling makes America less secure by alienating our allies and emboldening our adversaries.

“Tonight, we saw the ramblings of a president who is completely oblivious to the pain so many of our fellow citizens feel. Their approval of his handling of everything from the economy to immigration is cratering. They understand the perilous state of our union. Trump does not.”