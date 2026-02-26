Image by Susanne from Pixabay

Image by Susanne from Pixabay

Poetry 

Spare Me

Ronda Cooperstein
Spare me the postings
Of festival elephants
Facebook friends
And twitter feed.
I have already found
The links I need.
Not in digital time
But long days to pass
Watching the horses
In the orchard grass.
Many worn books
Old dog at my knees
A path to follow
Between the trees
Where the tangled web
Of idle chatter
Disappears
And it doesn’t matter.

