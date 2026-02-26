Spare Me
Spare me the postings
Of festival elephants
Facebook friends
And twitter feed.
I have already found
The links I need.
Not in digital time
But long days to pass
Watching the horses
In the orchard grass.
Many worn books
Old dog at my knees
A path to follow
Between the trees
Where the tangled web
Of idle chatter
Disappears
And it doesn’t matter.
Ronda Cooperstein is a retired prison librarian and currently serves as co-chairperson of Baltimore Peace Action. She is a member of HorseracingWrongs (www.horseracingwrongs.org) and other animal rights organizations. Ronda has written and had several plays produced locally and was the winner of the 2000 Baltimore Playwrights Festival. Aside from her writing endeavors, Ronda also works regularly making collages with flowers, and has a website with her artwork.