Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the Week

Our Pets of the Week, River (1 year) and Birdie (8 years), are ready to bring joy and companionship into a loving home — and their adoption fees are waived for this week! River is a playful, adventure-loving pup, while Birdie is a gentle, affectionate lap cat who loves cuddles. We’ve included graphics on this email for you to easily share!

Events:

Our annual Black Tie & Tails Gala is this Saturday from 6:30–10:30 PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley. While tickets are now closed, you can still support our animals by browsing our online auction featuring 100+ items — every bid goes directly toward their care. The auction will be closing at 9:30PM the night of the event.

Our monthly Pet Loss Support Group meets tomorrow at 7 PM via Google Meet; we’re here for anyone experiencing a loss. RSVP to [email protected] .

Join us this Sunday at 10AM for Sarah’s Cause Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser, a fun-filled event supporting animals in need. Play cornhole, enjoy food and drinks, and help raise funds that go directly to our shelter and the Sarah Jayne Orton Memorial Scholarship Fund.

We’ll also be at the Crab & Mallet All Breed Cat Show & Adoption Event on Saturday, March 14th and Sunday, March 15th — stop by to meet wonderful, adoptable cats looking for loving homes.