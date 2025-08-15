New Federal Harm Registry Invites Marylanders to Call Out Damage from Harmful Federal Policies

Statewide Push Begins to Document Real-World Harm of Federal Decisions



Annapolis, MD — The Maryland Democratic Party today announced the launch of the Federal Harm Registry, a new tool for Marylanders to share how federal policies are negatively impacting their lives.

The registry will debut ahead of the MDP’s 24-county Talk-Back Tour, with both efforts offering Marylanders a megaphone to voice their frustrations, fears, and vision for improving our country.

The Federal Harm Registry is a space for residents to tell their personal stories. Whether it is about cuts to healthcare, rising costs, job losses, housing challenges, attacks on democracy, or any of the other harmful policies coming out of this White House, these stories will help shape the conversations happening in Maryland and in DC.

”The Maryland Democratic Party is offering a voice and a vehicle for change to every Marylander whose livelihood and rights are threatened by the federal government’s assault on our well-being and our dignity,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steuart Pittman. “The launch of our Federal Harm Registry and 24 county Talk-Back Tour are open to all, regardless of party affiliation. They are an invitation to be heard.”

The registry is user friendly and personal. You can tell your story in writing or video, and choose whether it is shared with elected officials, the public, or kept private. Simply click on the link at FederalHarmMD.com.

Every voice we record tells the story of the federal administration’s failures, and we will keep taking the registry to communities and building the case that 2026 is a change election.

To help Marylanders share their stories, visit FederalHarmMD.com.

* * * * *