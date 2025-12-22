Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week

We hope you have a wonderful holiday break this week! Before you celebrate, we’d love to introduce our Pets of the Week — Dexter and Lil Man, both looking for great homes!

Dexter is a happy, energetic 4-year-old dog who loves people, walks, and spending time by your side. Lil Man is a sweet 2-year-old guinea pig with a big personality who enjoys exploring, cozy bedding, and snacks. Both of their adoption fees are waived for this week!

Holiday Hours :

• Closing early at 3 PM on 12/24

• Closed to the public on 12/25 (Christmas Day)

Upcoming Events & Other Info

Wags & Whiskers Wish List Drive

Give back a toy or treat to our pets at the shelter this holiday season by donating items from our wish list. Find donation box locations here:

https://bmorehumane.org/event/ wags-whiskers-annual-wish- list-drive/

We are so grateful for your support in getting the word out for our pets in need. Happy Holidays!