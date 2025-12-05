Maryland Freedom Caucus announces high scores on ILA scorecard
December 4, 2025
Contact: Del. Matt Morgan
(240) 466-6083
Del. Matt Morgan
District 29A
St. Mary’s County Chair
Del. Kathy Szeliga
District 7A
Baltimore County
Vice Chair
Del. Ryan Nawrocki
District 7A
Baltimore County
Whip
Del. Lauren Arikan
District 7B
Harford County
Del. Brian Chisholm
District 31
Anne Arundel County
Del. Mark Fisher
District 27C
Calvert County
Del. Robin Grammer
District 6
Baltimore County
HAIL THE STANDARD-BEARERS: MARYLAND FREEDOM CAUCUS
MEMBERS LEAD THE STATE IN STANDING WITH THE REPUBLICAN
AND PRESIDENT TRUMP PLATFORM
Annapolis, MD—The ILA’s newly expanded ‘Trump Score’ measures how closely
state-level voting records align with the National Republican Party Platform and
President Trump’s agenda, underscoring the caucus members’ commitment to
core GOP principles.
President Trump and the Republican Party stand for limited government, lower
taxes, secure borders, strong families, constitutional freedoms, and an America-
First agenda that puts working citizens, not bureaucrats, in charge of their future.
MDFC members dominated the top ranks of the ILA’s scorecard, demonstrating a
resolute defense of conservative values against the radical agenda being pushed
in Annapolis.
Top MDFC Awardees include:
Delegate Robin Grammer: 100% Alignment
Delegate Mark Fisher: 98.25% Alignment
Delegate Matt Morgan: 96.55% Alignment
Delegate Kathy Szeliga: 96.55% Alignment
Delegate Lauren Arikan: 94.64% Alignment
Delegate Ryan Nawrocki: 94.34% Alignment
Delegate Brian Chisholm: 91.07% Alignment
‘The results clearly show that the Maryland Freedom Caucus leads the fight to defend our state’s conservative values,’ said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, Maryland Freedom Caucus Vice Chair. ‘While only a quarter of our Republican Caucus aligns with the agenda 80% or more of the time, our members are proud to be the outliers who consistently stand firm for the principles our constituents elected us to uphold.’
The ILA’s report highlighted the critical need for Republican unity, noting that nearly a quarter of the votes cast by Republicans in the State House, and a staggering 40% of votes in the State Senate, violated the National GOP Platform. “Most everyday Republicans are aware that the radical agenda of Governor Wes Moore has driven the state into a fiscal crisis,” wrote the authors of the ILA report. “But few likely know that many so-called ‘Republicans’ have quietly rubber-stamped this extremist agenda, voting to enact DEI mandates and socialize large sectors of the Maryland economy.”
The Maryland Freedom Caucus encourages all Marylanders to review the data and actively hold their elected officials accountable to the party platform and their constituents, empowering the community to participate in the political process.
“When we launched the Maryland Freedom Caucus, I made it clear that we would step up to provide the conservative leadership Maryland so desperately needed,” said Delegate Matt Morgan, Chair of the Maryland Freedom Caucus. “This scorecard is yet another example that we’re delivering on that commitment. Maryland conservatives can now count on a small but dedicated group of legislators in Annapolis who are steadfast in fighting for the values and beliefs they campaign on.”
Visit www.GOPscorecard.com to view the entire General Assembly’s voting alignment of all Maryland lawmakers.