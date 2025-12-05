Maryland Freedom Caucus announces high scores on ILA scorecard

December 4, 2025

For Immediate Release

Contact: Del. Matt Morgan

[email protected]

(240) 466-6083

Del. Matt Morgan

District 29A

St. Mary’s County Chair

Del. Kathy Szeliga

District 7A

Baltimore County

Vice Chair

Del. Ryan Nawrocki

District 7A

Baltimore County

Whip

Del. Lauren Arikan

District 7B

Harford County

Del. Brian Chisholm

District 31

Anne Arundel County

Del. Mark Fisher

District 27C

Calvert County

Del. Robin Grammer

District 6

Baltimore County

HAIL THE STANDARD-BEARERS: MARYLAND FREEDOM CAUCUS

MEMBERS LEAD THE STATE IN STANDING WITH THE REPUBLICAN

AND PRESIDENT TRUMP PLATFORM

Annapolis, MD—The ILA’s newly expanded ‘Trump Score’ measures how closely

state-level voting records align with the National Republican Party Platform and

President Trump’s agenda, underscoring the caucus members’ commitment to

core GOP principles.

President Trump and the Republican Party stand for limited government, lower

taxes, secure borders, strong families, constitutional freedoms, and an America-

First agenda that puts working citizens, not bureaucrats, in charge of their future.

MDFC members dominated the top ranks of the ILA’s scorecard, demonstrating a

resolute defense of conservative values against the radical agenda being pushed

in Annapolis.

Top MDFC Awardees include:

Delegate Robin Grammer: 100% Alignment

Delegate Mark Fisher: 98.25% Alignment

Delegate Matt Morgan: 96.55% Alignment

Delegate Kathy Szeliga: 96.55% Alignment

Delegate Lauren Arikan: 94.64% Alignment

Delegate Ryan Nawrocki: 94.34% Alignment

Delegate Brian Chisholm: 91.07% Alignment

‘The results clearly show that the Maryland Freedom Caucus leads the fight to defend our state’s conservative values,’ said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, Maryland Freedom Caucus Vice Chair. ‘While only a quarter of our Republican Caucus aligns with the agenda 80% or more of the time, our members are proud to be the outliers who consistently stand firm for the principles our constituents elected us to uphold.’

The ILA’s report highlighted the critical need for Republican unity, noting that nearly a quarter of the votes cast by Republicans in the State House, and a staggering 40% of votes in the State Senate, violated the National GOP Platform. “Most everyday Republicans are aware that the radical agenda of Governor Wes Moore has driven the state into a fiscal crisis,” wrote the authors of the ILA report. “But few likely know that many so-called ‘Republicans’ have quietly rubber-stamped this extremist agenda, voting to enact DEI mandates and socialize large sectors of the Maryland economy.”

The Maryland Freedom Caucus encourages all Marylanders to review the data and actively hold their elected officials accountable to the party platform and their constituents, empowering the community to participate in the political process.

“When we launched the Maryland Freedom Caucus, I made it clear that we would step up to provide the conservative leadership Maryland so desperately needed,” said Delegate Matt Morgan, Chair of the Maryland Freedom Caucus. “This scorecard is yet another example that we’re delivering on that commitment. Maryland conservatives can now count on a small but dedicated group of legislators in Annapolis who are steadfast in fighting for the values and beliefs they campaign on.”

Visit www.GOPscorecard.com to view the entire General Assembly’s voting alignment of all Maryland lawmakers.





