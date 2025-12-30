Baltimore Humane Society- Pets of the week + End of year stats

This week, we’re happy to introduce our Pets of the Week: Petunia and Frosty.

With tail wags that could power a small fan and her adorable tendency to climb right into your lap for snuggles and kisses, Petunia has a special way of brightening everyone’s day.

Frosty, with his calm charm and gentle presence, is just as heart-stealing. Both are patiently waiting for the loving homes they deserve. Both of their adoption fees are waived for this week.

A few important reminders as we head into the new year:

We will be closed to the public on New Year’s Day.

Our next Pet Loss Bereavement Support Group will be held on Tuesday, January 6 at 7:00 PM via Google Meet. To receive login details, please email [email protected] .

The Wags & Whiskers Donation Drive is still going strong and will continue through December 31. Your donations help animals like Petunia and Frosty every single day.

Thank you for being part of such a compassionate community. Your support makes everything we do possible—for the animals we’ve helped this year and those still waiting for their happy endings. Here are some great stats from this year:

We cared for a projected 1,300 animals through our shelter and programs

Provided foster homes for 356 animals, easing overcrowding and saving lives

Served 1,077 animals through our low-cost Wellness Clinic and 1,278 through our low-cost Spay/Neuter Center

Supported 260 grieving families navigating the loss of a beloved pet

Welcomed 74 new households struggling to make ends meet to our pet food bank

When time was running out, transferred in and saved 282 dogs and cats

None of this would be possible without our incredible volunteers—who donated more than 20,000 hours of service, including 99 dog walkers and 294 cat socializers. We are so thankful for all of those who support, love and care for our animals.

With gratitude,

The Baltimore Humane Society Team