Maryland’s Crab Cakes With Corn and Tomato Salad Voted America’s 10th Favorite Summer Dish (Survey)

Every state has its own signature dish – think gumbo in South Carolina, key lime pie in Florida, or deep-dish pizza in Illinois. But while most Americans can name their state’s year-round food claim to fame, far fewer realize that many states also have their own seasonal summer specialties.

These dishes aren’t just delicious – they capture the mood, produce, and traditions of summer in a way that’s deeply regional. Mixbook, rated #1 in photo books, surveyed 3,003 foodies to identify the country’s most beloved summer dishes. The top 10 were as follows:

#1. Blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream (Maine)

Wild blueberries are a cherished crop in Maine, ripening at the height of summer. Baked into a flaky crust and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, blueberry pie is a beloved dessert that brings together the state’s rural farming traditions and love for sweet, simple pleasures.

#2. Barbecue ribs with Mississippi comeback sauce (Mississippi)

Slow-smoked ribs slathered in a zesty, creamy comeback sauce are a Southern staple. This rich and tangy condiment originated in Mississippi and gives barbecue a local twist, often enjoyed during long summer evenings with sweet tea and cornbread.

#3. Grilled strip steak with garlic scapes (New York)

New York’s agricultural regions produce top-tier beef, and summer grilling often centers around the strip steak—especially in the Hudson Valley. Paired with seasonal garlic scapes or grilled ramps, this dish reflects the state’s balance of urban sophistication and rural bounty.

#4. Peach cobbler (Alabama)

With Alabama-grown Chilton County peaches at their peak in summer, peach cobbler is a must. These peaches are a local treasure, and cobbler made from them is more than dessert—it’s a symbol of seasonal abundance. Served warm with ice cream, it’s a hallmark of Alabama summers.

#5. Fried chicken with garden tomato salad (Kansas)

Kansas has a deep tradition of home-style fried chicken, especially in rural diners and church suppers. Paired with juicy heirloom tomatoes straight from the garden, it’s a balanced, satisfying summer meal that captures small-town Kansas charm.

#6. Sweet corn on the cob (Iowa)

Arguably Iowa’s most iconic summer food. Served simply with butter and salt, ears of corn are grilled or boiled and devoured at fairs, roadside stands, and family tables. Its annual celebration during sweet corn festivals makes it a true seasonal standout.

#7. Barbecue pulled pork with mustard sauce (South Carolina)

South Carolina’s signature mustard-based barbecue sauce gives its pulled pork a tangy depth of flavor. Cooked low and slow, then served at summer picnics and festivals, this dish is both a culinary calling card and a centerpiece of Southern hospitality.

#8. Pulled pork barbecue with vinegar slaw (North Carolina)

North Carolina’s barbecue is legendary, especially its Eastern-style version with tangy vinegar-based sauce. In summer, pulled pork is slow-cooked and piled high on plates or buns, balanced by a crunchy slaw made with vinegar and sugar. It’s a fixture at cookouts, reunions, and community festivals.

#9. Smoked brisket with pickles and white bread (Texas)

Texas barbecue is a world unto itself, and smoked brisket is the undisputed star. Cooked low and slow over oak or mesquite, brisket is sliced thick and served with minimal fuss—just a few pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. It’s the anchor of summer celebrations across the state, from backyard barbecues to legendary roadside joints.

#10. Crab cakes with corn and tomato salad (Maryland)

Jumbo lump crab cakes, lightly bound and pan-seared, are a Maryland delicacy. In summer, they’re often served alongside sweet corn and ripe tomatoes, making for a fresh, flavorful plate that celebrates the bounty of the Bay and surrounding farms.

Maryland had two more local dishes included among the country’s favorites to serve in summer:

#66. Steamed blue crabs with Old Bay

Maryland’s most iconic summer food, blue crabs are steamed by the bushel and seasoned generously with Old Bay. Often eaten outdoors with mallets and paper-covered tables, this hands-on meal is a Chesapeake Bay tradition deeply embedded in the culture of summer weekends.

#91. Pit beef sandwiches

A Baltimore favorite, pit beef is top round cooked quickly over a hot charcoal pit, sliced thin, and piled onto a kaiser roll with horseradish sauce. Served at roadside stands and backyard grills, it’s a smoky, no-fuss summer meal that’s rich in regional pride.

“Summer food isn’t just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the memories it stirs and the place it represents,” said Leslie Albertson, Director of Brand at Mixbook. “Whether it’s crab cakes by the Chesapeake, ribs sizzling at a backyard cookout in Mississippi, or blueberry pie cooling on a windowsill in Maine, these dishes are more than meals – they’re a celebration of local flavor and summertime tradition.”