SBA Offers Disaster Relief to Maryland Small Businesses and Private Nonprofits

Low interest disaster loans now available to entities effected by excessive rain and flooding

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in Maryland who sustained economic losses caused by flooding, excessive rain and flash flooding that occurred May 13-14, 2025.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Allegany, Garrett and Washington in Maryland, Bedford, Fulton and Somerset counties in Pennsylvania as well as Hampshire, Mineral and Morgan counties in West Virginia.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs with financial losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the small business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

“Through a declaration by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, SBA provides critical financial assistance to help communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “We’re pleased to offer loans to small businesses and private nonprofits impacted by these disasters.”