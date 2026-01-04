Gettysburg Museum Set to Host Scholars, Vets for Battle of the Bulge Conference

World War II American Experience Welcomes Battle of the Bulge Association For Annual Symposium

Gettysburg, PA — The World War II American Experience in Gettysburg will host the Third Annual Battle of the Bulge Association Conference on Sunday, January 25. This day-long educational event, co-sponsored by the Battle of the Bulge Association, will feature an impressive lineup of respected historians, authors, and researchers examining one of World War II’s most significant campaigns.

The conference will include presentations by Dr. Walter S. Zapotoczny Jr., Leon Reed, Stuart Dempsey, David Brookins, and Dr. Christopher Carey. In addition, several World War II veterans of the Battle of the Bulge will be in attendance for a special meet-and-greet, offering attendees a rare opportunity to engage with living history.

Event Schedule Sunday, January 25

Registration Opens: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Conference Sessions Reception and Book Signings – Immediately following the final conference presentation.

Conference Presentations:

German Army by the Time of the Ardennes Offensive ~ Stuart Dempsey

US Armor Doctrine: From Gettysburg to the Bulge Battle ~ Leon Reed

Catastrophic Success and the Red Ball Express ~ Dr. Christopher Carey

A Father’s World War II Story: The American “St. Nick” ~ David Brookins

The 28th Infantry Division and the Battle of the Bulge: Combat, Faith, and Perseverance ~ Dr. Walter S. Zapotoczny Jr.

Tickets & Admission

$60 – Non-Members

$35 – Members of the World War II American Experience

Free Admission – World War II Veterans

Museum admission is included with all conference tickets. Members are asked to bring their membership card on the day of the event.

Complimentary coffee, juice, and select breakfast items will be available. The museum Pub will be open all day, with lunch items available for purchase.

Special Event: Tank Talk

In addition to the conference programming, the World War II American Experience will host a Tank Talk on Saturday, January 24. Museum doors will open at 10:00 a.m., and admission will include the opportunity for guests to climb inside the museum’s M4A1 Sherman Grizzly tank.

The museum Pub will be open for lunch.

The Tank Talk will begin at 1:00 p.m. and requires a separate ticket, which may be purchased online in advance or on the day of the event. This engaging program offers visitors a closer look at American armored warfare and one of the most iconic vehicles of World War II.

Additional Information

Tickets and event details are available online at visitww2.org or call 717-253-3414.

About the World War II American Experience

The World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories, artifacts, and vehicles of the Second World War through immersive exhibits, educational programs, and living history experiences.