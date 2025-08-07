Photo by Welmoed van der Meer on Unsplash

Poetry 

Time Out

Ronda Cooperstein
When nothing about me
Is beautiful anymore
I’ll sit by the window
And watch the past
Repeat itself
Without a trace
Of time in sight
The wisps of memory
Will fall into my hands
Like dandelion seeds
In the field at night

