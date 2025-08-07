Ronda Cooperstein is a retired prison librarian and currently serves as co-chairperson of Baltimore Peace Action. She is a member of HorseracingWrongs (www.horseracingwrongs.org) and other animal rights organizations. Ronda has written and had several plays produced locally and was the winner of the 2000 Baltimore Playwrights Festival. Aside from her writing endeavors, Ronda also works regularly making collages with flowers, and has a website with her artwork.