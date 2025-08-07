Who Knows
There is more to morning
than coffee
But without it who knows
how slow
I would go and whether
together
With the crows I could carry
myself
Across the frozen field without
falling
Forgetting if I am inside out or
outside in
It’s all in the brew of becoming
aware
Of where I am going without ever
Knowing.
Ronda Cooperstein is a retired prison librarian and currently serves as co-chairperson of Baltimore Peace Action. She is a member of HorseracingWrongs (www.horseracingwrongs.org) and other animal rights organizations. Ronda has written and had several plays produced locally and was the winner of the 2000 Baltimore Playwrights Festival. Aside from her writing endeavors, Ronda also works regularly making collages with flowers, and has a website with her artwork.
One thought on “Who Knows”
Lovely