Photo by M_K Photography on Unsplash

Poetry 

Who Knows

Ronda Cooperstein
There is more to morning
than coffee
But without it who knows
how slow
I would go and whether
together
With the crows I could carry
myself
Across the frozen field without
falling
Forgetting if I am inside out or
outside in
It’s all in the brew of becoming
aware
Of where I am going without ever
Knowing.

One thought on “Who Knows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.