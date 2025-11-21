More than 1.5 million Marylanders expected to travel over Thanksgiving holiday

AAA Contact: Ragina C. Ali Manager, Public and Government Affairs (443) 465-5020 Cell @AAAMDNews AAA News Releases: www.AAA.com/AAANews BALTIMORE, MD (November 20, 2025) – AAA is projecting that more than 1.5 million Marylanders will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This year’s forecast is essentially flat, in comparison to the actual number of Marylanders who traveled over last year’s holiday but is still the highest number of travers projected for the holiday. As usual, the majority of travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations. AAA is projecting that 91% of travelers – more than 1.37 million Marylanders – will be hitting the road, a minimal increase, compared to last year and 2019’s pre-pandemic level. “Economic uncertainty has been a prevailing issue during 2025,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C. “But Americans have continued to prioritize travel especially for a holiday that is rooted in spending time with friends and family.” While the overall travel forecast and road travel for Maryland reflect only a small increase, compared to last year, both are record highs for the holiday, In fact, the Maryland travel forecast is expected to reach record-levels across all travel modes this holiday. Best/Worst Times to Drive and Peak Congestion by Metro INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon to be the most congested periods before Thanksgiving Day. Travelers returning home on Sunday should expect heavy traffic most of the day. Drivers should hit the road in the morning to avoid the worst backups, but keep in mind construction, crashes, or severe weather could impact travel times. Slow Down, Move Overfor emergency responders and other stopped vehicles on the side of the road to ensure everyone’s safety. Best and Worst Times to Drive Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Tuesday, Nov 25 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Wednesday, Nov 26 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Thursday, Nov 27 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Friday, Nov 28 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, Nov 29 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Sunday, Nov 30 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Dec 1 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM After 8:00 PM Peak Congestion by Metro Metro Route Peak Congestion Period Est. Travel Time Increase Compared to Typical Washington, DC Washington, DC to Baltimore via Balt/Wash Pkwy N Tuesday 4:30 PM 1 hour 50 minutes 166% SOURCE: INRIX As Thanksgiving approaches, the national gas price average as of Wednesday, November 19th, was $3.09, three cents more than last year on the same date. Maryland’s average on Wednesday was $3.12, down eight cents compared to last year. While Maryland drivers are paying less than year ago prices, prices have been trending upward since last month. “Drivers, including the 1.37 million Marylanders, who will be hitting the roads, will have something extra to be thankful for this holiday,” said Ali. “Gas prices in Maryland are trending about eight cents less than last year.” 2025 Thanksgiving Holiday Maryland Travelers Total Travel Automobile Air Other (Bus, Train, Cruise) 2025 (Forecast) 1,505,166 1,371,944 104,404 28,818 2024 (Actual) 1,500,290 1,370,175 102,887 27,228 2019 (Actual) 1,476,325 1,358,004 92,646 25,676 % Change (2024 to 2025) 0.33% 0.13% 1.5% 6% % Change (2019 to 2025) 1.6% 1.0% 11% 6% Note: Percentages are rounded. Air Travel Despite recent concerns with air travel, the industry continues to rebound from the pandemic. AAA is projecting over 104,000 Marylanders will fly to their holiday destinations, a 1.5% increase over last year, and more than an 11% jump from the nearly 93,000 who jetted off to their holiday destination over the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday. “With the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifting commercial flight restrictions, earlier this week, those taking to the skies this Thanksgiving holiday should have less anxiety as the holiday approaches,” Ali said. Other Travel Modes – Buses, Cruises and Trains In the other category, AAA expects nearly 29,000 Maryland residents to travel by bus, train or cruise over the holiday weekend, a jump of nearly 6% over last year and slightly more than 6%, compared to 2019. “From road trips along Interstate 95 and 295 to flights out of BWI and other airports in our region, Marylanders are willing to go the extra mile to spend time with loved ones,” said Ali. AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast timeframe includes Tuesday (November 25th) before Thanksgiving Day and Monday (December 1st) after the holiday. AAA’s National Travel Projections Nearly 82 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving . That’s a 1.8% increase over 2024 and is nearly 4% higher than 2019. The increase this year amounts to 1.6 million more travelers than last year.

In the Other category, 2.48 million travelers are headed out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train, or cruise ship. That’s an increase of 2% over last year and 5.2% higher than 2019 travel volumes. Holiday Travel Forecast Methodology In cooperation with AAA, S&P Global Market Intelligence (SPGMI) developed a unique methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes. The economic variables used to forecast travel for the current holiday are leveraged from SPGMI’s proprietary databases. These data include macroeconomic drivers such as employment, output, household net worth, asset prices including stock indices, interest rates, housing market indicators, and variables related to travel and tourism, including gasoline prices, airline travel, and hotel stays. AAA and SPGMI have quantified holiday travel volumes going back to 2000. Historical travel volume estimates come from MMGY’s TRAVEL PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM. The PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM is a comprehensive study measuring the travel behavior of U.S. residents. MMGY contacts over 50,000 U.S. households each month to obtain detailed travel data, resulting in the unique ability to estimate visitor volume and spending, identify trends, and forecast U.S. travel behavior, all after the trips have been taken. The travel forecast is reported in person-trips. In particular, AAA and SPGMI forecast the total U.S. holiday travel volume and expected mode of transportation. The travel forecast presented in this report was prepared the week of May 19, 2025. Because AAA holiday forecasts focus on domestic leisure travel only, comparisons to TSA passenger screening numbers should not be made. TSA data includes all passengers traveling on both domestic and international routes, whether traveling for work or leisure. Additionally, TSA screens passengers each time they enter secured areas of the airport, therefore each one-way trip is counted as a passenger tally. AAA focuses on person-trips, which include the full round-trip travel itinerary. As a result, direct comparisons of AAA forecast volumes and daily TSA screenings represent different factors. INRIX Methodology INRIX blends statistically grounded models with real-world road behavior to forecast travel conditions on the most heavily traveled routes across the U.S. during peak holiday periods. INRIX’s holiday traffic forecast combines pre-selected high-impact travel routes, rich multi-source traffic data, and a statistically robust linear regression model to generate detailed, time-specific travel delay predictions. INRIX’s data sources include a wide array of vehicle-based and infrastructure-based inputs. These include connected vehicle GPS data, mobile apps and navigation services, roadside sensors and cameras, and commercial fleet telematics. With expansive coverage, high temporal resolution, and historical context, this forecasting process provides essential insights for travelers, media, and agencies alike. Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the seven-day period from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1, 2025. This Thanksgiving travel window was instituted starting in 2024. Historical results were calculated dating back to 2019 using the same seven-day period. About S&P Global S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses, and individuals with the right data, expertise, and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. 