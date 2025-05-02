Baltimore and Other Cities in Maryland That Are Considered Unsafe

Maryland has a varied geography, with a mild climate. Its proximity to the capital means a number of people work in government jobs.

This state is not free of crimes, however, and this article will discuss some of the most dangerous cities in Maryland.

If you live in one of the most dangerous cities in Maryland, you should consider hiring a lawyer to protect your rights in the event of an accident. Although various sources rank Maryland cities differently based on crime rates, the following cities consistently appear on most lists:

Hyattsville

Salisbury

Baltimore

Elkton

Cambridge

Why Are These Cities Considered Unsafe?

The reasons why cities become dangerous for their inhabitants are numerous, but here are a few common reasons why:

Income divide

When there’s a huge income divide between the inhabitants of a place, it can lead to division and discord. Poor income means a lack of access to resources, making people desperate and prone to committing crimes. The frustration that people face can be exacerbated by the income divide when they see a few people have it all, while there are no opportunities for themselves to move up in society.

Law Enforcement’s Poor Image

The relationship between the police and the average American has become increasingly strained over the years, with movements like “Defund the Police” making waves. A lack of proper training for law enforcement increases racial profiling and instances of misconduct, reducing people’s trust in the police. This can exacerbate the rate of crime and promote a state of anarchy where people no longer respect the system of law.

Limited Resources

Many cities in Maryland are rural, which means they lack the access to resources a city like Washington, D.C., or New York City may have. This isolates the population and limits the opportunities for growth. There may be a lack of proper educational institutions or programs to help rehabilitate criminals, leading to a further deterioration of the city. Limited resources can prevent government agencies from helping break the cycle of poverty and violence through social programs.

Drug Abuse

Finally, the use of drugs is a raging problem across the country, and the federal government has spent millions of dollars in an effort to combat the crime. It’s well known that the war on drugs is far from over, leaving many Americans vulnerable to addiction. This is also a reason why many cities in Maryland have become unsafe due to the use of drugs. It leads to a cycle of poverty, violence, addiction, and mental health disorders, which can destroy people’s lives and their ability to recover.

How You Can Stay Safe

Here are a few tips to stay safe:

Avoid heading to areas with high crime rates or past reports of gun violence. You can’t stop bad things from happening, but you can avoid putting yourself in risky situations.

Always stay alert of your surroundings and avoid badly lit areas. You make yourself a target for crime when you don’t pay attention to your surroundings.

Use public transport or reputable means of travel in high-crime areas.

Keep valuables out of sight and secure your belongings.

Stay informed of the latest news and potential risks to your safety.

Conclusion

Crime rates are influenced by a number of factors, including varying income levels, a lack of resources, and bad relationships with the police. A number of cities in Maryland make it to the list of unsafe places in the state, including Baltimore. It’s prudent to stay alert when traveling on your own or through high-crime areas.

There’s no one solution to these problems, and it will take a collective effort from citizens, law enforcement, and government officials to bring down the crime rate and improve the standard of living in these cities.