7 Reasons Motorcycle Riding is Declining

Motorcycle riding has been a symbol of freedom and rebellion for decades, drawing people of all ages, but it’s experiencing a notable decline. Although you can still find plenty of people absorbed in motorcycle culture in certain communities, it’s not as popular as it once was. When you understand why this is happening, it makes sense.

Here’s a closer look at why fewer people are choosing to ride motorcycles.

1.Safety concerns and accident rates

Riding a motorcycle carries more risk than driving a car, and safety concerns are a major deterrent. It’s not just high accident rates. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2023, motorcycle accidents accounted for 15% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. despite representing just 3% of all registered vehicles.

Motorcycle crashes can cause catastrophic injuries far worse than the average car crash. Even when wearing a helmet and leather, riders aren’t protected from being struck or thrown from their bike.

The danger discourages a lot of people from taking up riding. A handful of people choose to ride a motorcycle for practical purposes in areas where there are a lot of other bikes, but in some areas, you won’t see any bikes at all.

2. Aging riders

With the decline in overall new riders, existing riders are also getting out on their bikes less often. Mostly, this is caused by an aging motorcycle rider population. The average age of motorcycle riders in the U.S. has been increasing over the years, and many enthusiasts are now in their 50s or older. A good portion of these riders don’t get on their bikes as often as they once did, either because of declining health or the physical demands. Without an influx of new, younger riders to fill the gap, the number of riders continues to shrink.

3. Economic factors

While it’s true that riding a motorcycle can save money on gas and make commuting to work easier, the cost of owning a bike has risen significantly. The first cost is the bike itself, and a good bike isn’t cheap. Then there’s the gear, registration, and insurance. That doesn’t seem so bad, but when you start factoring in the cost of maintenance, the price of owning a bike skyrockets.

Tires require more frequent maintenance and are more expensive; the oil has to be changed frequently, valves need to be adjusted often, and the fuel economy isn’t good enough to make up for all the extra costs. The only people who save money riding motorcycles are those who do their own maintenance.

4. Traffic congestion

As urban areas become more congested, riding a motorcycle becomes less practical. Motorcycle riders have to deal with heavy stop-and-go traffic, limited parking, and the challenges that come with navigating crowded streets. It’s becoming less appealing in the city to ride a bike.

Many people, especially Millennials, are choosing public transportation, bicycles, and walking since they are more cost-effective. The younger generations prefer safety over thrills.

5. Landlords are banning motorcycles

Nobody wants to be woken up early in the morning to the sound of their neighbor revving up their motorcycle. Since many people consider motorcycles to be a nuisance, more landlords are banning tenants from keeping (or starting) them on the property.

It’s become common for landlords to include a “no motorcycles” clause in their lease agreements, but that only applies to parking a bike on their property. A landlord can’t prevent a tenant from owning a bike if they keep it off the property. However, if there’s no street parking available, some riders are abandoning their bikes to keep their housing.

6. Changing lifestyles

Today, most people spend their time indoors engaging in digital entertainment, like video games and browsing social media. Outdoor hobbies, like riding a motorcycle, are becoming increasingly rare. The shift in social dynamics among the younger generations has led to different priorities, and riding a motorcycle just isn’t attractive.

7. Motorcycle dealerships are scarce

Car lots are everywhere, but have you ever seen a motorcycle dealership? There are far fewer outlets today than ever before, and the lack of availability limits consumer access to motorcycles and related services. For some people, if it’s not convenient to own a bike, they’ll opt for a car.

Motorcycles are on the decline

The cause of this decline is multifaceted. Between demographic shifts, the high cost of maintenance, and safety concerns, motorcycle culture has taken a hit. However, the decline should also reduce the number of accident fatalities. There will always be people willing to risk their lives for the sake of thrills or convenience, but for now, that number is shrinking.