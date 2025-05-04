Letter to the Editor: Black History is American History

Dear Editor at Post-Examiner,

On March 27, the Executive Order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” was signed, targeting the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) for promoting an alleged “improper ideology.”

This order threatens not only the ability of institutions to engage with the honest and truthful telling of Black history, but also our shared ability as a nation to understand Black history as a fundamental component of American history.

Black history is American history. These actions that are removing actual artifacts and information from museums and other public places are horrific. As a black woman who grew up in Nashville, I was directly affected by the Civil Rights Movement. My parents housed students in town to attend protests and were not afraid to do so. My oldest brother Kenny integrated a local high school with another student. Our history is American History, and we should not stand by and let it be erased.

Sincerely,

Vikki Goodrich Mason

Elkridge, MD