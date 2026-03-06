For all the noise around tax season, there’s one thing Americans rarely get asked: If you could invent a tax or a penalty that solves a real problem, what would it be?

It’s a revealing question, because modern frustrations aren’t just about how much people pay. They are about who gets away with what. Rising prices, corporate corner-cutting, housing shortages, and a sense that powerful players are gaming the system have left many Americans feeling that the current tax landscape punishes the wrong people.

To find out what that looks like, a survey of more than 3,000 adults was conducted, asking which penalties they would actually support.

A striking 76% of Marylanders said businesses engaging in harmful workplace practices ought to face financial penalties. It’s a finding that reframes the tax conversation altogether – not around income brackets or government revenue, but around accountability.

The results show a population increasingly motivated by fairness: consequences for price-hiking companies, transparency in service fees, and stronger incentives for maintaining healthy workplaces.

Other survey findings:

What’s the most acceptable reason to introduce a new tax?

People are split across several priorities:

30% – Addressing inequality

26% – Protecting consumers

26% – Stabilizing housing

10% – Improving workplace standards

8% – Discouraging exploitation

If Marylanders could invent one brand-new tax, what should it target first?

Wealth inequality is the clear leader at 39%, with housing affordability (20%) and corporate behavior (18%) forming the next tier. Environmental impact also received support (10%), while hidden fees and workplace standards each drew 6%.

Which current problem deserves a financial penalty the most?

38% – Companies driving up prices

28% – Hidden or misleading fees

14% – Businesses overworking staff

14% – Corporations skimping on training

4% – Empty property investors

2% – Firms with extreme turnover

If a new tax could fix one major issue in your state, what would it target?

Nearly half (48%) chose rising prices, followed by housing shortages (20%) and income inequality (18%). Corporate misconduct (8%) and workplace burnout (6%) rounded out the list.

Do people feel their state is missing important taxes that would improve life locally?

A notable 62% said yes.

Finally, when asked which taxes Marylanders want introduced, the top 3 were as follows.

#1. Billionaires Tax

Support for a Billionaires Tax in Maryland reflects the sharp contrasts visible across the state — from the concentrated wealth in parts of Howard County and along the D.C. corridor to communities still navigating rising housing costs, healthcare expenses, and uneven school funding. Marylanders aren’t hostile to success; the state’s proximity to federal power, biotech growth, and defense contracting has long rewarded ambition. But many residents feel that extraordinary wealth should carry broader responsibility. A Billionaires Tax is viewed as a measured recalibration — a way to strengthen public transit, education, and community infrastructure without placing additional strain on middle-income households already feeling stretched.

#2. Employee Turnover Tax

An Employee Turnover Tax resonates in Maryland’s diverse economy, where hospitals, federal contractors, hospitality businesses, and retail corridors all rely on steady staffing. Residents increasingly connect constant churn with burnout, understaffing, and declining service quality rather than unavoidable labor trends. Marylanders tend to value professionalism and reliability — traits undermined by revolving-door hiring. A turnover tax is viewed as an incentive for employers to invest in retention, training, and stable working conditions instead of absorbing turnover as a routine cost of doing business.

#3. Understaffing Penalty Tax

Support for an Understaffing Penalty Tax in Maryland grows from everyday frustrations with essential services running on bare minimum staffing. From hospital systems to hospitality hubs, many residents feel long waits and rushed interactions have become routine rather than temporary. Marylanders tend to value professionalism and accountability, and chronic short-staffing is increasingly viewed as a cost-cutting choice rather than an unavoidable labor shortage. An Understaffing Penalty Tax is seen as a way to encourage employers to maintain adequate staffing levels, protect service quality, and invest in retention — reinforcing the expectation that efficiency should not come at the expense of reliability.

"The findings suggest Americans are really just looking for fairness in the things that affect them most," says John Woods, VP of Marketing of PDF Expert.

