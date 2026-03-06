Former Towson Walmart Transformed into Mega Pet Adoption Event “Find Your Lucky Charm” Brings Multiple Shelters Together March 15

Towson, MD (March 5, 2026) – An empty retail space at Towson Place Shopping Center will soon be filled with wagging tails, purring cats, and hopeful adopters as local animal shelters transform the former Walmart into a large-scale adoption event.

On Sunday, March 15 from 12–4 PM, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) will host “Find Your Lucky Charm,” a multi-shelter mega adoption event sponsored by Petco Love and held in a vacant storefront generously provided by Kimco Realty.

For one afternoon, the former big-box store will be reimagined as a pop-up adoption center, bringing together more than a hundred adoptable animals from across the region in one space.

Participating organizations include:

Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)

Maryland SPCA

Baltimore County Animal Services

Humane Society of Carroll County

Humane Society of Harford County

Adoption fees will be waived for all animals in attendance, including dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, and small companion animals.

Events like Find Your Lucky Charm are designed to help shelters reach new audiences and connect more animals with families by bringing pets directly into the community.

“Events like this allow shelters to work together and create a much larger adoption experience for the public,” said Bailey Deacon, Chief Philanthropy and Communications Officer at BARCS. “Instead of visiting shelters one by one, families can meet many animals from multiple organizations in one place and hopefully find the perfect match.”

National animal welfare organizations have identified adoption promotions and community-based events as an effective strategy to help more animals leave shelters and find homes. Research and program data from organizations such as Maddie’s Fund and the ASPCA show that adoption promotions and fee-waived events can significantly increase adoptions while maintaining strong outcomes for pets placed into homes.

By bringing animals out of the shelter environment and into a public space, events like this also allow potential adopters to meet pets in a new setting and create connections that may lead to adoption.

Adoption Information

Adopters attending the event should note the following:

A valid photo ID and proof of current address are required.

Adopters must be 18 years or older.

Owned pets should not attend the event. Adoption counselors will provide guidance on introducing new pets to resident animals.

Cat carriers, leashes, and collars will be available for purchase at the event.

Each participating shelter follows its own adoption process, and some animals may be able to go home the same day.

With a large variety of animals expected to attend, organizers encourage prospective adopters to arrive early and be ready to meet their lucky match.

Event Details

Find Your Lucky Charm – Multi-Shelter Mega Adoption Event

Sunday, March 15 | 12–4 PM

Towson Place Shopping Center

1238 Putty Hill Ave, #5 (Former Walmart)

Towson, MD

About the Humane Society of Harford County

The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the approximately 3,000 animals that arrive each year. HSHC promotes the kind treatment of homeless, stray and abandoned animals by providing shelter, care, adoptions, and community education. HSHC is not a county agency nor is it affiliated with any national or regional organization. Tax-deductible donations, bequests, and proceeds from events are crucial to its life-saving efforts on behalf of the animals in the community.