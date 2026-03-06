2026 Baltimore Ravens cheerleading tryouts

The Baltimore Ravens will host tryouts for their 2026 cheerleading squad this Saturday (March 7) and Sunday (March 8) at the Merritt Clubs Downtown Athletic Club. Saturday registration will be held between 9 – 9:30 a.m., and material will be taught from 9:45 – 11 a.m. Formal auditions will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with callbacks to take place on Sunday.

“We’re proud of the growth and energy our program continues to bring each year, and we’re excited to begin the journey towards forming our 2026 squad,” Ravens cheer coordinator Tina Galdieri expressed. “Auditions are always an inspiring time for us as we meet talented athletes who share a passion for performance, teamwork and representing the Ravens organization both on and off the field.”

Over 200 male and female hopefuls are expected to participate in open tryouts, but only a select few make the final squad. Media members are invited to attend tryouts from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday and from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Sunday to capture event footage and obtain interviews.

For additional information regarding Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders and 2026 tryouts, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Cheerleaders.

Media members should contact Tory Nymick (443-826-5424) with questions or to coordinate interviews.

Who: Ravens Cheerleading Hopefuls

What: 2026 Ravens Cheerleading Tryouts

Where: Merritt Clubs Downtown Athletic Club

210 E. Centre Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

When: Saturday, March 7, from 9 – 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 8, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.