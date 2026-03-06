Schumer Statement On Trump Firing Kristi Noem

Washington, D.C. – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released the following statement on Kristi Noem being fired as the Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security:

“The President has fired Kristi Noem—good riddance. But let’s be crystal clear: the problems at DHS go far beyond a personnel change. Under this administration, Americans have seen devastating violence and reckless ICE actions that have shaken communities across the country. The rot runs deep. If the President wants accountability, he must do more than fire one official — he must end the violence and rein in ICE.”