Electric bills in Maryland jump 18% since 2019

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the United States, and energy bills are increasingly putting pressure on household budgets. A new study from iSelect, an energy comparison service, highlights which states are experiencing the greatest financial strain from electricity costs.

The United States Energy Affordability Index combines electricity prices, income levels, and price trends to identify areas where energy costs take the largest share of household income.

The data found in Maryland:

Rank: 16th

Average monthly electricity bill: $170

Average monthly income: $8.223

Electricity bill as a % of income: 2.1%

Electricity price increase since 2019: 18.50%

Switch Pressure Index Score: 53.67

When it comes to energy bill anxiety in the U.S., a recent study found that Maryland ranked 9th nationwide. The study measured online search activity related to energy awareness, financial strain, and emotional anxiety, and the data for Maryland showed:

Energy awareness searches per 100k: 67.1

Financial strain searches per 100k: 153.8

Emotional anxiety searches per 100k: 43.7

Total Score: 40.87/100

For full insights and a complete state-by-state breakdown can be found below, or visit the iSelect Energy Affordability Index onsite: https://www.iselect.com.au/energy/insights/energy-affordability-index/

Which states are experiencing the most financial strain from their energy bills?

The United States Energy Affordability Index