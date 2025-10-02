Maryland Has the 3rd Highest Student Loan Payments – WalletHub Study
Median Student Loan Payment Amount in Maryland (1=Most, 25=Avg.):
- Overall rank: 3rd
- $240 – Median Student Loan Payment per User in Maryland
“Monthly student loan payments vary quite a lot across the country. The median student loan payment in Mississippi is just $142 per month, while the median in Vermont is $248, an $106 difference. In either case, that leads to extremely long payoff timelines. With the average student loan debt of over $39,000 and a fixed interest rate of 6.39%, the rate for federal undergraduate loans, it would require a monthly payment of around $288 to pay off everything within 20 years.”
– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst
