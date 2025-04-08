Day Tripping: Rusty Scupper, Sakai Sushi & Steak Buffet and Baltimore’s Washington Monument

Last month, I received many requests, but I’m going to do another feature anyway. And, as usual, we’ll begin with restaurants. The first has been in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor since 1982, and I helped put together the opening night party. (Actual address, 402 Key Highway, next to the) Ritz.)

It’s the Rusty Scupper, where seafood goes after it leaves the water. Open seven days, seating for about 350 inside, with another 100 on the outside deck, private rooms, on some nights live piano music during dinner, a 75 seat bar/lounge and a menu filled with your favorite seafood.

Two things I must mention: Sunday Brunch, go hungry, very hungry. You’ll think you’re in the Great Coral Reef. Seafood galore. Other choices of course, but let’s leave it at seafood galore. Two seatings 10:30 and 1. I firmly believe reservations are a must.

The other thing, the view. Second to none anywhere in the city. Either from inside or on the promenade next to the restaurant. Your view goes from Harborplace to Canton. It’s fun trying to pick out places. Call 410-727-3678.

From here, we go out to Baltimore County and Cockeysville. Opened in July of 2024 is Sakai Sushi & Steak Buffet. Open seven days, private rooms, plenty of parking, unlimited fountain drinks, reservations suggested for larger parties, locally owned, comfortable dining room, lunch 11-3:30, dinner 3:30-10 (11 on Friday). Dinner all day on weekends. A large variety of sushi, meat, veggies, fruit, noodles, and dessert. Like The Scupper, come hungry. Carry out available, charged by the pound. (443-689-2117)

Now, it’s time for the educational part of the program. How many times have you driven past Baltimore’s Washington Monument? Ever wonder about it, like its history. Probably not, but here comes your lesson.

It was the first major monument to Denzel Washington. sorry I meant George. You do know at least it’s located in the Mt Vernon-Belvedere area, the centerpiece of four radiating squares. Charles and Monument Streets. Designed by Robert Mills, who also assisted in the monument in Washington. Actually in a competition his design was chosen.

Construction began in 1815 and completed in 1829 on land donated by none other than John Eager Howard. The cornerstone was laid by Levin Winder, governor. As a very interesting note, it was built from marble from three quarries in Baltimore County. It has 227 steps (don’t try it, it looks easier than it is).

That looming figure on top is George himself. It depicts him resigning his commission as Commander in Chief of the Continental Army. It was carved by Italian sculptor Enrico Causici.

In January 2014, a $5.5 million restoration began. It re-opened in July 2015. Finally, over the years, two time capsules were discovered, 1915 and 2014. I think they found Jimmy Hoffa. Not sure about that, though.

On the first Thursday in December, the monument is lit for the holidays. I tried that one year. I took me a week to thaw.