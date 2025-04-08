Pets of the Week!

This week, we’re excited to spotlight two wonderful pets searching for their forever homes—Millie and Spice!

Millie is a lovable pup ready to bring joy and energy into your life, whether it’s on walks, playtime, or just snuggling on the couch.

Spice is a sweet and sassy kitty who’s full of personality. She loves attention, lounging, and would love a cozy spot in your home to call her own.

Adoption fees for Millie and Spice are waived this week! It’s the perfect time to meet your new best friend.

Upcoming Events:

Spring Cemetery Cleanup Day – THIS Wednesday, April 9 | 11 AM – 3 PM. Join us at the Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park for a day of meaningful volunteer work. Whether you can help for 2 hours or 4, we’d love your support! Volunteers can email: [email protected]

Floor & Decor Adoption Event – Saturday, April 12 | 10 AM – 2 PM

Come meet some of our amazing adoptable dogs and cats at Floor & Decor in Owings Mills (10246 Reisterstown Rd). It’s going to be a fun-filled day of wagging tails and purring hearts—don’t miss it!

Turtle to the Rescue Dog Adoption Event- Join us on Saturday, April 19 | 12 PM to 3 PM at Green Turtle Restaurant in Owings Mills (2 Restaurant Park Dr N, Owings Mills, MD 21117) with our adoptable dogs!

Thank you for being such an important part of our lifesaving community. Wishing you a wonderful week!